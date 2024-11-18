Puzzle Over Death of Kirinyaga University Student Evance Akoko

Mystery surrounds the death of Kirinyaga University student Evance Akoko popularly known as “Sirikal”.

The news of his death quickly spread across social media with friends and acquaintances paying tribute to him through heartfelt messages.

The news broke out on Monday November 18.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately revealed. But his close friends confirmed he had died.

His friends said he was stabbed and died.

The student was known for his extravagant lifestyle which he frequently showcased on platforms like TikTok and Instagram where he often posted pictures of luxury cars, nights out, parties and road trips that projected an image of wealth that many of his young followers admired – especially within the university circles, where such displays of affluence were seen as the epitome of success.

His actual sources of income were never clearly disclosed and many are now questioning how he managed to fund such a lavish lifestyle.

Akoko’s death comes just weeks after the passing of Dennis Oduor Otieno alias “Denno Bright” who was a fellow student at Kirinyaga University.

Denno was also recognized for his rapid rise to wealth and his extravagant lifestyle which included showcasing luxury cars and partying, drawing attention from both his peers and a wider audience.

He attributed his success to Forex trading and other online ventures.

His life was tragically cut short on October 10, 2024 at the age of 25.

He was found in a Mombasa apartment after reportedly collapsing following a heavy night out.

An autopsy revealed that he died from heart complications, with additional signs of acute pancreatitis and a depressed central nervous system, conditions often linked to excessive alcohol or substance use.