Pwani University First-Year student found murdered in Kilifi rental house

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 21-year-old first-year student at Pwani University has been found dead in a pool of blood inside his rented house in Mabirikani area, Kilifi Township.

The deceased, identified as Kiptoek Aron Ruto, was discovered in the sitting room of the house on Thursday, October 22, in a suspected murder incident that has led to the arrest of two people.

Police officers visited the scene and found the student’s body lying in a pool of blood on the sitting room floor. A kitchen knife handle was recovered at the scene.

Two suspects were arrested to assist investigators with inquiries into the killing. They included the deceased’s roommate and one who lives in the neighbouring house.

The body was moved to Kilifi Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and the possible involvement of the two suspects.

And detectives in West Pokot County are investigating the alleged murder of a 35-year-old man who was reportedly attacked and killed by his two brothers before his body was buried at his home.

The deceased, identified as Rolibongole William, was allegedly killed on the night of October 20, 2026, at Kotira area in Chemoril village, Pokot North Sub-County.

After the alleged killing, the suspects, with the assistance of other individuals, reportedly buried the body at the deceased’s home in the Lokitonyala area.

Police officers visited the scene and identified the grave where the body was reportedly buried.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged killing and the role of those said to have assisted in burying the body remain subject to investigation.

Police are expected to pursue further inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and take appropriate action against those found culpable.