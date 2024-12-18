Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes blank Islanders

Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov turned in a 32-save performance for his first shutout of the season in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, while Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Tyson Jost also scored as the Hurricanes won back-to-back games for the first time this month.

Shayne Gostisbehere provided two assists, helping the Hurricanes avenge a 4-3 road loss from Dec. 7. Carolina completed a 3-1-0 homestand in their last game on home ice until after Christmas.

The Islanders lost their second straight game and fell to 3-4-1 in December. They failed to convert on their only power-play opportunity, which came in the first period. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves on 23 shots through two periods before Marcus Hogberg, making just his second appearance of the season, stopped six shots in the third. Kochetkov, who didn’t play in Sunday’s victory against Columbus, stopped nine shots in the third period to record his ninth career shutout.

Svechnikov scored 35 seconds into the game’s first power play at 5:47 of the first period. It was his 12th goal of the season, with three of those coming on power plays vs. the Islanders. Less than three minutes later, Martintook slapped in a rebound off Jordan Staal’s shot. Martinook, who has eight goals, has scored in back-to-back games. The Hurricanes have outscored opponents 34-21 in the first period of games this season, while the Islanders have been outscored 27-22 in the first 20 minutes of games.