Titans’ Will Levis out as QB1, Mason Rudolph to start

The Tennessee Titans are not planning to stick with Will Levis as their starter, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The move was expected after head coach Brian Callahan was noncommittal about the pecking order at the position on Monday.

The Titans are likely to name Mason Rudolph the QB1 for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans did not practice or meet with the media on Tuesday, a scheduled day off.

Callahan yanked Levis in the third quarter of Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, dropping the Titans to 3-11. Levis threw for just 89 yards and three interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

“Today wasn’t his day,” Callahan said of Levis. “He had a couple of bad picks, put us in some tough spots. So, I made the decision to sit him down and try to give us a little bit of a spark.”