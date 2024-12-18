Falcons bench Kirk Cousins, name Michael Penix Jr. starting QB

Morris went as far as to say that there would not be a downside to playing Penix, even amid a playoff chase.

“You could never say there’s a (downside) to turn it over to somebody that you put a lot of investment into, somebody that you brought in here, somebody you’ve done some things with, somebody that (has) said nothing but the right things since they’ve been here,” Morris said of Penix.

After the Falcons’ narrow win, Cousins said it was no mystery that he needed to play better.

“Raheem says it, but it’s stating the obvious, and every week you kind of go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can,” Cousins said late Monday night. “And so, this week will be no different.”

Both 2-12, the Raiders and Giants are tied for the worst record in the NFL, and the Falcons catch them on back-to-back weeks with time running out on the season. They trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by one game in the NFC

South and the Washington Commanders by two games for the third and final wild-card spot in the conference.

On Monday, the NFL flexed the Falcons’ Dec. 29 visit to the Commanders into the Week 17 “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

In injury news, Morris said kicker Younghoe Koo is dealing with an unspecified injury. Koo recently was listed on the injury report with a right hip ailment.

“We’ll kind of get a feel for what’s going on and everything that’s happening,” Morris said. “Get a better feel for him (Tuesday).”

Atlanta signed kicker Tanner Brown to the practice squad Sunday, the day before the Raiders game. Koo went 2-for-3 on field goals and made his only point-after try on Monday.

Field Level Media