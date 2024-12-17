Kirk Cousins-led Falcons defeat Raiders to halt 4-game skid

Kirk Cousins threw his first touchdown pass since Nov. 3 and Bijan Robinson rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries to help the Atlanta Falcons notch a 15-9 victory over the host Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

KhaDarel Hodge got his hand on two Las Vegas punts and Drake London had a scoring reception as the Falcons (7-7) halted a four-game slide. Jessie Bates III made a game-ending interception for Atlanta, which is one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Cousins completed 11 of 17 passes for 112 yards, one score and one interception. He has been picked off nine times over the past five games. Desmond Ridder, who was Atlanta’s starting quarterback last season, was 23 of 39 for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Raiders (2-12) while starting in place of injured Aidan O’Connell (knee). Ridder was the team’s leading rusher with 28 yards on five attempts as the club lost its 10th straight game.

The Raiders were trailing by 12 before Ridder drove them 68 yards on nine plays, hitting Ameer Abdullah on a 5-yard scoring pass to pull Las Vegas within 15-9 with 2:54 left. Atlanta’s Kevin King blocked the extra-point attempt. The Raiders took over for a final chance with 1:50 remaining and reached the Atlanta 35-yard line before the second of two throws into the end zone was intercepted by Bates.

Cousins ended his touchdown-pass drought with a 30-yard strike to London with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

Las Vegas got on the board when Daniel Carlson booted a 52-yard field goal with 11:44 remaining in the first half. The Falcons increased their lead to 9-3 when Zach Harrison tackled Alexander Mattison in the end zone for a safety with 5:35 left before halftime. Hodge got his hand on a punt in the second quarter that caromed forward for 30 yards. In the third quarter, he blocked AJ Cole’s punt to set up a 40-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.