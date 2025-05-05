Gor Mahia Blames Shabana FC And FKF For Chaos During Gusii Stadium Clash

Gor Mahia Football Club has blamed Shabana FC and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the violence that marred their Sunday match at Gusii Stadium, Kisii County.

In a strongly worded statement, Gor Mahia’s executive committee condemned the clashes and unrest that occurred before, during, and after the match.

The club alleged that the attacks were premeditated and accused both the home team and FKF of failing to take action despite early warnings.

According to Gor Mahia, the club had raised serious concerns with the FKF League and Competitions Department prior to the match.

They claimed that the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) for Kisii Sub-County had warned that the environment was tense and advised the match be called off. However, they say no action was taken.

“We were completely taken aback when the Match Commissioner, after visiting our bus which was stuck outside the stadium next to the VVIP entrance due to the home team’s refusal to open the gate, assured our players and technical bench that the match would not proceed given the tense situation,” the club said.

The club added that during an emergency meeting involving both teams, security officials, Azam TV representatives, stadium safety officers, and the Match Commissioner, the official suddenly changed his stance.

“Despite the OCPD’s advice to stop the game for safety reasons, the Match Commissioner said he had been directed by FKF to proceed with the match at all costs. This raises serious concerns. How can someone sitting in Nairobi overrule security experts on the ground?” the statement read.

Gor Mahia also accused Shabana FC of failing to protect fans and visiting players. The club said it is the responsibility of the home team to ensure proper security arrangements are in place.

“Shabana FC failed to prevent the throwing of bottles, stones, and other harmful objects onto the pitch. The match had to be stopped for five minutes due to the chaos,” Gor Mahia said.

Earlier, a stampede had occurred as the stadium—filled beyond capacity for the heated Nyanza derby—struggled to contain fans, adding to the day’s chaos and confusion.

The Football Kenya Federation later issued a statement condemning the violence and confirming that at least 72 fans were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

“FKF strongly condemns all forms of violence in our stadiums. Football must remain a sport that unites people, not one that puts lives at risk,” read the statement signed by FKF President Hussein Mohammed. “The safety of fans, players, and officials remains our top priority.”