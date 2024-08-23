Quickmart Celebrates 18 Years of Operations 

Quickmart Supermarket Friday celebrated their 18th anniversary at a ceremony at its Kilimani branch in Nairobi.

The Supermarket, which started with a single store in 2006, now boasts of 60 branches in 14 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

To mark the moment, Deputy chain CEO Jacques Dome termed the 18 year anniversary as a ‘significant milestone for local entrepreneurship’.

“It is a testament to our commitment to excellence, growth and to success and resilience as well as in the environment of retail that is ever changing, he said.

Quickmart has grown to become one of the most recognizable supermarkets in Kenya, with a total of 60 branches in 14 counties across the country and a workforce of over 6,000 employees.

“For these 18 years, Quickmart has kept true to the spirits of our founders, Quickmart supermarket and Tumaini Supermarket.”

“Quickmart has offered real convenience, low prices, excellent customer service. Recognizing the need for our customers preference for fresh products, more quality, and more variety.”

The supermarket’s unique value proposition is Fresh and Easy and Price Guarantee, which has made it stand out in the highly competitive retail industry in Kenya.

Speaking during the ceremony, CEO , Retail Traders Association of Kenya Wambui Mbarire said the growth of Quickmart is exceptional in business standards.

“I want to commend the supermarkets adaptation to circularity that’s is a growth towards sustainability to the brand and to the economy that you are dealing with,” said Mbarire

Kenya has experienced significant growth in the retail sector over the recent years, with the opening of numerous supermarkets across the country.