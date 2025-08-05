Quickmart suspends staff over Buruburu branch assault claims

Quickmart Supermarket suspended staff members who were involved in an altercation with two customers at its Buruburu branch, Nairobi after claims of assault were made.

A sister and her brother recorded and shared a video where they narrated how the staff assaulted and harassed them over milk they had purchased from the supermarket vending machine.

The supermarket faced backlash from the public, demanding action from the retail giant.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the supermarket apologised to the affected customers saying they don’t condone such behaviour alleged in the video.

The supermarket acknowledged suspending the staff involved and noted that it had launched investigations into the matter.

“At Quickmart, our brand values are founded on respect, kindness, and integrity. We do not condone any behavior that undermines these principles,” a statement read in part.

“As soon as we became aware of the situation, we took immediate action by placing the staff involved on suspension while conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with the relevant authorities.”

The sister and her brother narrated how she and her brother visited Quickmart to purchase milk at the ATM section but did not find any teller present.

Assuming it was a self-service station, they made payment and were issued with a receipt, then proceeded to fetch the milk into their container by themselves.

However, shortly afterwards while trying to leave the supermarket, a teller summoned them and questioned why they had deposited the milk themselves.

The two were reportedly then taken to the manager, who they claim accused them of stealing 57 litres of milk.

They alleged that the manager led them to a storage area where they were physically assaulted.

The situation reportedly escalated and the manager allegedly seized the customer’s mobile phone and demanded that they delete the videos they had recorded.

Their father was later contacted and asked to pay for the alleged 57 litres of milk, but he refused, insisting that the supermarket was in the wrong for assaulting his children.

The father reported the incident to the police, who allegedly informed the victims that the supermarket manager had a history of arresting customers and falsely accusing them of petty crimes.

Police said the victims are yet to return their P3 forms for action.