Esther Arunga’s Estranged Husband Quincy Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter of Son

Former Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

Timberlake who is married to former KTN news anchor Esther Arunga, is accused of killing their three-year-old son, Sinclair.

He is said to have killed the boy at their Kallangur home north of Brisbane, Australia.

The accused was set to go to trial but instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. He was going to be tried for murder.

Read: Esther Arunga Arrested in Australia After Mysterious Death of 3-Year Old Son

Timberlake and Esther initially claimed that the deceased fell down a flight of stairs back in 2014. The couple is said to have given the boy pain medication and had him go to bed.

It was not until he struggled to breathe that his parents called the paramedics.

Later, Esther informed the police that Timberlake had punched the minor in the stomach and had thrown him against a wall.

An autopsy report showed that the boy died “as a result of severe blunt force such as punching or stamping or similar”, which was not consistent with a fall.

Read Also: Ex News Anchor Esther Arunga Sentenced For 10 Months, Released On Parole

The former journalist was convicted for being an accessory to murder, sentenced to 10 months in prison by Justice Martin Burns but was immediately released on parole.

On his part, Timberlake said that he killed his son because he was possessed by extraterrestrial entities residing in his stomach.

During pre-trial discussions, it was revealed that the accused had been diagnosed with psychosis and schizophrenia.

He will be sentenced on September 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...