Rai Group Denies Shutting Down Operations in Kenya

Rai Group of Companies has denied shutting down operations in Kenya as has been reported on various social media platforms.

On Monday, social media was awash with claims that the company’s managers had been summoned to discuss the closure of several businesses, including sugar companies such as West Kenya, Olepito Sugar, Naitiri Sugar, and Ndiwa, as well as Menengai Oil Refineries Ltd and Rai Cement in Muhoroni.

But according to the Rai Group management, the reports were “regrettable misinformation bordering on unhelpful propaganda”.

“The management at Rai Group of Companies wishes to inform all its business partners, stakeholders, including farmers, employees, the media, and indeed the general public that the information circulating on social media platforms, to the effect that Rai Group is closing down all its operations and is relocating to another country, is, to say the least, regrettable misinformation bordering on unhelpful propaganda coming at this time of severe economic challenges,” the statement reads.

The group stressed its dedication to Kenya’s economic growth and its contribution to it by creating jobs and offering services both locally and abroad.

“The Group remains an integral part of Kenya’s development agenda and will continue working with both levels of government and stakeholders at all levels to ensure that its goals and those of the country are achieved,” the management said.

Rai Group said it will continue to uphold high standards of service in strict adherence with legal, ethical, and social requirements from its partners.

