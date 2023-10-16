Raila Denies Endorsing Kalonzo for the Presidency in 2027

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has denied endorsing Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Monday, the former prime minister said he was only praising Kalonzo for his support in the last three elections.

The ODM leader said the praise was his way of acknowledging and appreciating Kalonzo’s good deeds.

He also explained that his utterance should not me interpreted to mean that he was quitting active politics.

“In his speech, Odinga clarifies that his praises for H.E Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him in three successive elections, his strong Christian values and the support Musyoka has built across the country was not an endorsement of Mr Musyoka as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027,” the statement read in part.

“His words of praise for Mr Musyoka were therefore not intended to mean he had or intends to quit active politics.”

Raila insisted that it was too early for any political outfit to name a presidential candidate.

He said that the opposition coalition remains a coalition of equals where every leader stands a fair and equal chance to become the 2027 flagbearer depending on their relationship with party members.

“That candidate will, however, not be named until a year or just months to the 2027 election,” he said.

He also maintained that the former vice president has what it takes to defeat President William Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest.

“The other day, I heard President Ruto saying that he knows I will not contest and he is ready for Kalonzo. He talks about Kalonzo as if he is Kalonzo. Kalonzo is ten times better than him, he only wants to pit us against each other,” said Raila on Sunday.

