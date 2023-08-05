Rally Stars Kenya Team Set for KNRC Eldoret Rally

Rally Stars Kenya team is prepping to participate in the forthcoming KNRC (Kenya National Rally Championship) event.

The team that is made up of; Jeremiah Wahome and Victor Okundi, McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni and Hamza Anwar and Adnan Din, will take part in the event set for August 4 and 5 in Eldoret.

The crews will compete in the Ford Fiestas while Hamza will use a Mitsubishi Evolution X for this rally as the team awaits brand new replacement engines that are presently out of stock at Ford.

The engines are anticipated to be received in first week of September.

The crews suffered engine failures due to traversal of a major river crossing in the last day of the just concluded WRC Safari Rally 2023.

In line with the Ministry of Sports directive to encourage and revamp local motorsport competitions and events in Kenya and to up the entries, the young Rally Stars drivers have taken the challenge and initiative put across, to participate in a couple of national events in order to attract more competitors, fans, Corporates’ involvement and brand promotions to further the sports discipline of Rallying in Kenya, through their driving skills, talent and championships won.

The team will head to the breathtakingly beautiful and scenic volcanic soils around and about Eldoret, with variations in terrains and ground surfaces expected.

With each Rally, the Rally Stars continue to garner valuable seat-time, experience and seeding points which contribute to the moving upwards of the crew in the championship charts and standings.

