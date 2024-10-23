Rams may deal top receiver Cooper Kupp ahead of NFL deadline

The Los Angeles Rams are contacting other teams about potentially moving standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Rams are willing to take on some of Kupp’s remaining money in 2024, according to “The Athletic”. The 31-year-old wide receiver had a base salary of $15 million and a cap figure of $29 million heading into the season.

Kupp is also set to receive a $7.5 million roster bonus in March 2025, with $5 million guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

The Rams are allegedly aiming for a second-round pick in exchange for Kupp.

Kupp has been out with an ankle injury since Week 2, but he is scheduled to return to the starting lineup when the Rams face the Minnesota Vikings on “Thursday Night Football.”

In two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Also Read: Andy Dalton Net Worth: The Story Behind The NFL Quarterback’s Wealth

Kupp had one of the best wide receiver seasons in NFL history during the Rams’ 2021-2022 Super Bowl victory.

He had 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, topping the NFL in all three categories and earning the unusual receiving “Triple Crown.”

He reached a new level during the Rams’ playoff run, catching 33 catches for 478 yards and six scores over four games.

Following that season, Kupp has battled to remain on the field, appearing in only 23 of the Rams’ previous 40 games.

The Rams are now 2-4 this season and, with the possible trade of Kupp, would be entering a retooling phase.

The potential of trading Kupp isn’t the only story concerning a Rams wide receiver. Puka Nacua, who had been on injured reserve due to a knee injury, was granted a 21-day practice window.