Rapp, 26, dies after being hit by car while cycling

American boxer Hannah Rapp died on Saturday after being hit by a car while cycling in Texas.

Rapp, 26, was passed by a car which suddenly came to a stop then reversed into her, according to the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

The driver has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Rapp challenged for the WBC women’s featherweight championship in June, losing to Tiara Brown in Orlando, which left her with an 8-1-1 record.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement: “She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family.”

Brown called Rapp the “best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro” and said Rapp asked for her autograph in the lead-up to the fight.

“It filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph,” said Brown. “We fought a great fight. It was my honor to share the ring with her.”

Rapp, from Indiana, competed in athletics before transitioning to boxing. She turned professional in 2024 while maintaining a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector.

Her promoter, Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement: “Hannah made a lasting impression on everyone who had the opportunity to meet her.

“She was a gifted athlete, a valued member of the boxing community, and someone who was deeply respected by those around her.

“We are grateful to have shared a part of her journey and will honour her memory in the weeks ahead.”

By BBC Sports