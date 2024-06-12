Rapper Enchanting Dies Aged 26

Rapper Enchanting has passed away at the age of 26.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain undisclosed. Gucci Mane, founder of The New 1017 label, confirmed her passing on Tuesday via Instagram.

In his heartfelt post, Gucci Mane expressed deep sadness over Enchanting’s untimely demise, describing her as a “true star” and lamenting the loss of such a promising young talent. Enchanting, hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, was a notable artist signed to The New 1017 label.

Enchanting’s sister, Kayy Jayy, took to Facebook to address the circulating rumors, revealing that the rapper had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

She urged against spreading false information and emphasized that Enchanting was fighting hard for her life. The family requested patience and support during this challenging time.

Enchanting’s musical journey included signing with The New 1017 in 2020 and releasing the album “No Luv” in 2022. Following its success, she unveiled the deluxe version titled “Luv Scarred / No Luv” in 2023, featuring 17 new tracks and collaborations with artists like Baby Tate and Jacquees.

Additionally, her contributions to the soundtrack of Rap Shit’s Season 2 further showcased her talent and versatility.

Fellow artist Coi Leray, who collaborated with Enchanting on the track “Freaky Deaky,” also expressed her grief on Instagram, extending prayers to Enchanting’s friends and family and mourning her untimely departure.