Rapper GloRilla criticises police after drugs arrest

US rapper GloRilla has criticised police following her arrest on drug charges after officers said they found marijuana while investigating a burglary at her home.

Police were called after three suspected intruders were seen trying to steal from her house in Atlanta in the early hours of Sunday.

She was away at the time, but was later arrested on two charges of marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance.

“Long story short my house gets home invaded and I’m the only one that gets arrested,” she wrote on social media.

The 25-year-old Grammy-nominated star, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is known for hits such as Yeah Glo! and Whatchu Kno About Me.

“CRAZY!! My House got Home Invaded Saturday,” she wrote.

“While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of focusing on finding the suspects, they focus on some cannabis.”

Police said they found “a significant amount of marijuana” while investigating the burglary.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

“At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

‘In plain view’

Woods’ lawyers gave a differing account of the quantity of drugs found, claiming police believed they found a “small amount” of marijuana.

“The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” they said in a statement.

“Instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana.

“Ms Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, unbelievable.”

They said family members called police. The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the house fired a weapon at the intruders.

“It was reported that three suspects had entered the home and were in the process of stealing items when an armed occupant fired at the intruders,” a sheriff’s statement said.

“The suspects fled the scene, and it does not appear that any of them were struck. No injuries were reported among the home’s occupants.”

While investigating, deputies “detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics”, and marijuana was found “in plain view inside the master bedroom closet”, they said.

Woods voluntarily turned herself in at Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday and was released on a $22,260 (£16,540) bond.

GloRilla has been one of the hottest new stars of hip-hop in recent years, nominated for best rap song and rap performance for Yeah Glo! at this year’s Grammys, and collaborating with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’s J-Hope.

By BBC News