Ray Rice’s Net Worth

Ray Rice, a former American professional football player, has a net worth of $13 million. After a standout college football career at Rutgers, Rice was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. During his six-season career with the Ravens, Rice became the team’s second all-time leading rusher and was part of the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2013. However, his career took a drastic turn after he was indicted for assaulting his fiancée in 2014, leading to his release from the Ravens and suspension from the NFL. Despite successfully appealing the suspension, no NFL teams signed him, effectively ending his career.

Ray Rice Net Worth $13 Million Date of Birth January 22, 1987 Place of Birth New Rochelle, New York Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Early Life

Ray Mourice Rice was born on January 22, 1987, in New Rochelle, New York. He faced significant challenges early in life, with his father being killed in a drive-by shooting when Ray was just a year old, and his cousin dying in a car accident caused by a drunk driver when Ray was ten. Despite these tragedies, Rice excelled as a running back in high school and continued his football career at Rutgers, where he broke numerous records.

Ray Rice Career

Rice entered the NFL Draft in 2008 and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round, signing a $2.85 million contract with a $1.1 million signing bonus. He quickly made an impact, finishing his rookie season with 546 rushing yards and 273 receiving yards. By 2009, he had become the Ravens’ starting running back, finishing the season with 1,339 rushing yards. Over the next few seasons, Rice continued to excel, earning Pro Bowl selections and signing a $35 million contract extension in 2012. He was a key player in the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl victory. However, his performance declined in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, and his career ended following his legal issues.

Ray Rice NFL Salary

Throughout his six-season NFL career, Ray Rice earned a total of $38 million in salary. After his best season in 2011, he signed a 5-year, $40 million contract with the Ravens, with $17 million paid in the first year alone.

Also Read: What Is Rasheeda’s Net Worth?

Between July 2012 and March 2013, Rice earned $25 million in salary and bonuses. Despite his lucrative contract, his legal issues and subsequent release from the Ravens significantly impacted his earnings, resulting in a loss of $10 million in salary from the final years of his contract.

Legal Issues

In 2014, video footage emerged showing Ray Rice dragging his unconscious fiancée, Janay Palmer, out of an elevator, revealing that he had knocked her out with a blow to the head. Both were arrested for assault, and Rice was later indicted for third-degree aggravated assault. Charges were dropped after Rice agreed to counseling, and he and Palmer married soon after. The incident had a severe impact on Rice’s career, leading to his release from the Ravens and indefinite suspension from the NFL. Although he received a $3.5 million payout upon his release, his financial situation was strained. Rice also lost endorsement deals, including a notable one with Nike, and was removed from the Madden NFL 15 video game.

Real Estate

Upon joining the Ravens, Rice purchased a $350,000 starter home in Pikesville, featuring 2,100 square feet of living space, a jacuzzi, and a security system. In 2012, after signing his new contract, Rice bought a home for his mother and later acquired a 4,736-square-foot home in Reisterstown for $850,000, which he put back on the market for $899,000 in 2015 following his legal troubles. He also sold his Pikesville townhome condo for $319,000 in 2013. After leaving Baltimore, Rice moved back to New York.

Ray Rice Net Worth

Ray Rice net worth is $13 million.