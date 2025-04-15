Ray Santiago Siblings: Getting to Know Lil Ray

Raymond “Ray” Santiago, born on June 15, 1984, in the South Bronx, New York, is an American actor of Puerto Rican descent.

A graduate of the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for the Arts in 2002, Santiago has carved out a versatile career in film and television.

Known for his charismatic presence and ability to tackle diverse roles, he has become a recognizable figure in both comedy and horror genres.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Ray has a young brother he only named as Lil Ray.

However, information about Lil Ray is scarce, as the actor tends to keep his personal life private.

Career

Santiago’s acting journey began in 2000 with a breakout role as Tiny Guzman, Michelle Rodriguez’s brother, in the critically acclaimed film Girlfight.

This debut set the stage for a steady stream of roles in both film and television.

In 2004, he gained wider recognition playing Jorge Villalobos in the hit comedy Meet the Fockers, a role he landed after auditioning for Robert De Niro.

Also Read: Catherine Bach Siblings: Get to Know Philip Bach

His comedic timing shone in films like Accepted (2006) and Endless Bummer (2009), while he also ventured into sci-fi with In Time (2011).

On television, Santiago has been equally prolific, appearing in shows like My Name Is Earl, Dexter, Crossing Jordan, and Law & Order: LA.

His recurring role as Javier in the sitcom Raising Hope (2010–2014) showcased his ability to blend humor with heart.

However, it was his starring role as Pablo Simon Bolivar in the horror-comedy series Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015–2018) that cemented his status as a fan favorite.

Playing the loyal sidekick to Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams, Santiago brought humor, vulnerability, and grit to the cult classic, earning praise for his chemistry with the ensemble cast.

Beyond acting, Santiago has explored producing and directing, demonstrating his multifaceted talents.