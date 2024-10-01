Raymond Burr’s Net Worth

Raymond Burr, the renowned Canadian-American actor, had an estimated net worth of $15 million at the time of his passing in 1993. Best known for his iconic roles in television dramas such as Perry Mason and Ironside, Burr’s career spanned over five decades, earning him critical acclaim and financial success. His work as Perry Mason made him a household name, and his contribution to film and television left a lasting legacy that continues to be celebrated today.

Raymond Burr Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth May 21, 1917 Place of Birth New Westminster Died Sep 12, 1993 (76 Years Old) Profession Actor

Raymond Burr Net Worth

At the height of his career, Raymond Burr net worth reached $15 million, a significant sum for the era. Much of his wealth came from his long-running television roles. Perry Mason (1957–1966) alone was a major contributor, with the show producing 271 episodes and continuing in 26 television movies, which further cemented Burr’s place in entertainment history.

Contrary to tabloid rumors, Burr’s estate was valued at more than $30 million after his death, though his attorney later clarified that this estimate was inflated. Nevertheless, Burr’s financial achievements are a testament to his lasting influence in the industry.

Early Life

Born Raymond William Stacy Burr on May 21, 1917, in New Westminster, British Columbia, Burr’s early life was modest. His mother, Minerva, was a music teacher, and his father, William, worked as a hardware salesman. Following his parents’ divorce, Burr moved to California with his mother and siblings, where his acting career began to take shape.

Burr’s first experiences in acting were with stage productions, starting as early as age 12. He joined various theater groups, performing in Canada, England, and Australia. His passion for acting continued through his teenage years, and by 1940, Burr had made his Broadway debut in Crazy With the Heat. This stage experience laid the foundation for his entry into Hollywood.

Perry Mason and Beyond

Burr’s big break came in 1957 when he was cast as the title character in Perry Mason, the television series that would define his career. The show was a massive success, running for nine seasons and making Burr a household name. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance, and his portrayal of the defense attorney became iconic.

Following Perry Mason, Burr starred in Ironside (1967–1975), where he played a paraplegic detective. The show ran for eight seasons, and Burr earned six additional Emmy nominations for his role. His portrayal of Ironside showcased his versatility as an actor and solidified his place in television history.

In addition to his television work, Burr appeared in more than 140 film and television projects, including notable films like Rear Window (1954), A Place in the Sun (1951), and Airplane II: The Sequel (1982).

Personal Life

While Burr was a beloved public figure, his personal life remained private for much of his career. In the 1960s, Burr met Robert Benevides, an actor who would become his life partner. Together, they owned a vineyard and operated an orchid business. Though Burr never publicly acknowledged his sexuality during his lifetime, he and Benevides remained close until Burr’s death in 1993.

Beyond his acting success, Burr was deeply committed to philanthropy. He supported organizations like Save the Children and the Foster Parents’ Plan, sponsoring numerous foster children around the world. Burr also contributed to educational institutions and funded research initiatives through the American Fijian Foundation.

Final Years

Burr’s later years were marked by continued success on television, including reprising his role as Perry Mason in a series of TV movies. He was diagnosed with cancer in early 1993, which ultimately led to his death in September of the same year at the age of 76.

Burr’s estate was left to his longtime partner, Robert Benevides, and he was laid to rest in his hometown of New Westminster, British Columbia. Burr’s legacy lives on through his work, and he continues to be remembered as one of television’s greatest stars. His contributions to both the entertainment industry and philanthropic efforts have left an indelible mark on the world.

Awards

Raymond Burr received numerous accolades throughout his career. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in Perry Mason and earned Golden Globe nominations for Ironside. In 1996, TV Guide ranked Burr #44 on its list of “50 Greatest TV Stars of All Time.” He has stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, recognizing his lasting contribution to television and film.