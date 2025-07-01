Reba McEntire Siblings: Meet Alice, Pake and Susie

Reba McEntire, born March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Oklahoma, is an American country music singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality.

Known as the “Queen of Country,” she rose from humble beginnings on a family ranch to become one of the most influential figures in country music.

With a career spanning over four decades, McEntire has sold millions of records, starred in television and film, and built a business empire.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Reba grew up in a tight-knit family with three siblings, namely Alice, Pake, and Susie.

Alice Foran, the eldest, has largely stayed out of the public eye, living a private life focused on family and faith.

She worked as a teacher and is known for her strong Christian beliefs, often sharing her perspective with Reba during their upbringing.

Del Stanley “Pake” McEntire, Reba’s older brother, briefly pursued a music career in the 1980s, releasing a few country singles like “Bad Love” and “Savin’ My Love for You.”

Though he didn’t achieve Reba’s level of fame, he performed as part of the family’s singing group, the Singing McEntires, during their youth.

Pake later stepped away from music to focus on ranching and family life in Oklahoma.

Susie McEntire, the youngest sibling, followed a path closer to Reba’s, becoming a successful Christian music artist.

Performing as Susie Luchsinger, she has released several gospel albums and is known for her inspirational music and ministry.

Career

McEntire’s career began in the mid-1970s when she was discovered singing the National Anthem at a rodeo.

Signed to Mercury Records in 1975, her early singles gained modest attention, but it was her 1980s move to MCA Records that launched her to stardom.

Also Read: Patton Oswalt Siblings: Getting to Know Matt Oswalt

Albums like Whoever’s in New England (1986) and Sweet Sixteen (1989) produced chart-topping hits such as “How Blue,” “Somebody Should Leave,” and “Fancy,” showcasing her ability to blend traditional country with pop influences.

McEntire’s emotive delivery and knack for choosing songs with strong narratives resonated with audiences, earning her a loyal fanbase.

Beyond music, she ventured into acting, starring in the Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun and leading the hit sitcom Reba (2001–2007), which showcased her comedic timing and relatability.

She also appeared in films like Tremors (1990) and voiced characters in animated projects.

McEntire expanded her brand with a clothing line, home decor, and a Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn.

In recent years, she joined The Voice as a coach, further cementing her influence in entertainment.

Her ability to evolve while staying true to her country roots has kept her relevant across generations.

Accolades

McEntire’s trophy case is a testament to her dominance in country music and beyond.

She has won three Grammy Awards, including Best Country Vocal Performance for “Whoever’s in New England” in 1987.

The Country Music Association (CMA) named her Entertainer of the Year in 1986, and she’s collected four CMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards.

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) honored her with a record-setting seven consecutive Female Vocalist awards from 1984 to 1990, among other accolades.

McEntire has sold over 75 million records worldwide, with 24 number-one singles and 16 number-one albums on the Billboard Country charts.

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011, recognizing her contributions to the genre.

Beyond music, she received a Golden Globe nomination for Reba and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2018, she became a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, celebrating her broader impact on American culture.