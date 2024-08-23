Rebel Wilson Net Worth: How The Australian Actress Built Her Multi-Million Fortune

Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress and comedian, has an estimated net worth of $22 million. Known for her unique comedic style, Wilson gained popularity in Australia through various television comedies before making a successful transition to Hollywood. Over the years, she has appeared in several hit films and TV shows, solidifying her status as a versatile performer and increasing her wealth significantly.

Early Life

Rebel Wilson was born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds on March 2, 1980, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Her mother was a professional dog handler. Initially, Rebel planned to pursue a career in mathematics but later decided to study Law and Arts at the University of New South Wales. She adopted the name “Rebel,” following a trend in her family, as her siblings also have unique names like “Annarchi” and “Ryot.” Ryot appeared on the first season of the reality TV show “The Amazing Race” alongside their sister Liberty. Wilson began her training in the performing arts at the Australian Theatre for Young People, where she won an international study scholarship that allowed her to train with Second City Improv in the United States.

Comedy Career in Australia

Wilson first gained widespread recognition in Australia for her comedic talents in a self-produced musical called “The Westie Monologues,” which she wrote, produced, and performed. She followed this success with two more shows, “Spunks” and “Confessions of an Exchange Student.” Her television career in Australia took off with roles in the comedy series “Pizza” and “The Wedge,” as well as the feature film “Fat Pizza,” which was based on the TV show.

Transition to Hollywood

Rebel Wilson made her Hollywood debut with a minor role in the 2007 film “Ghost Rider,” starring Nicolas Cage. Her big break came in 2011 when she was cast in the comedy hit “Bridesmaids” as Brynn, the quirky roommate of the main character. Her performance in “Bridesmaids” was a standout, leading to more opportunities in Hollywood. She appeared in TV sitcoms such as “Rules of Engagement” and “Workaholics” and starred in popular films like “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Bachelorette,” and the “Pitch Perfect” series, where she played the beloved character “Fat Amy.”

In addition to her film roles, Wilson lent her voice to the animated film “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and appeared in “Jojo Rabbit” and “Cats” in 2019. Her versatility and comedic timing made her a sought-after actress in Hollywood, leading to lead roles in movies like “Isn’t It Romantic” and “The Hustle,” a remake of the Steve Martin classic.

Television Work and Hosting Gigs

In 2020, Rebel Wilson expanded her career into hosting, leading the Australian dog grooming reality competition series “Pooch Perfect,” which cleverly referenced her work in the “Pitch Perfect” films. She also hosted “LOL: Last One Laughing,” a comedy reality show in Australia that later became available on Amazon Prime. Wilson’s engaging personality and humor made her a natural fit for hosting, adding another dimension to her career.

Defamation Lawsuit

In 2017, Rebel Wilson won a high-profile defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media Group in Australia. The lawsuit was filed in response to several articles that falsely portrayed her as a “serial liar” about her age and upbringing. Wilson was awarded AU $4.5 million (approximately $3.2 million USD), which was a record-breaking amount for defamation cases in Australia. Wilson stated that her lawsuit was not about the money and pledged to donate the awarded amount to charity, scholarships, or investments in the Australian film industry. However, after Bauer Media Group appealed, the damages were reduced to $600,000. Wilson’s subsequent appeal to reinstate the original amount was rejected.

Personal Life

In 2011, around the time she moved to the United States, Rebel Wilson signed an endorsement deal with the weight loss company Jenny Craig in Australia. She reportedly lost 22 pounds on the program but was later instructed by the producers of the “Pitch Perfect” series to maintain her weight for her role as “Fat Amy.” In a 2020 interview with The Sun, Wilson discussed the psychological challenges of being paid to remain at a certain weight, which led her to end her partnership with Jenny Craig in 2012. From September 2012 to 2015, she lived with fellow actor and comedian Matt Lucas in Hollywood.

Real Estate

Rebel Wilson has made several significant real estate investments over the years. In 2014, she purchased a waterfront estate in Sydney for $3.75 million and spent an additional $900,000 on renovations. She listed this property for sale in April 2022 for $6.7 million. Wilson also owns a luxury two-bedroom apartment in Balmain, a suburb of Sydney, and has been linked to a $3 million loft in Tribeca, Manhattan, where several other celebrities reside. In 2016, she bought a “traditional masterpiece” Cape Cod Colonial-style home in West Hollywood for $2.95 million, which she listed for sale in June 2024 for $4.15 million. Additionally, she owns a home in the Hollywood Hills, purchased for $2.2 million.

