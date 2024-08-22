What Was Penny Marshall’s Net Worth When She Died?

At the time of her passing in December 2018, Penny Marshall had an estimated net worth of $45 million. An accomplished actress, director, and producer, Marshall left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, especially with her pioneering work as a female director in Hollywood.

Penny Marshall Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth October 15, 1943 Place of Birth Bronx, New York City Nationality American Died Dec 18, 2018 (75 years old)

Early Life

Born Carole Penny Marshall on October 15, 1943, in the Bronx, New York City, she was the daughter of Marjorie, a tap dance teacher who ran the Marjorie Marshall Dance School, and Anthony, a producer and director of industrial films. Penny was the youngest of three children, with two brothers, Ronny and Garry. Her family’s religious affiliations were diverse, with Penny being confirmed in a Congregational Church, while her brothers were christened Episcopalian and Lutheran, respectively. This eclectic upbringing reflected the unique and creative environment in which she was raised.

Penny began tap dancing at the age of three under her mother’s guidance and continued her education at Walton High School, a public girls’ school. She later attended the University of New Mexico, where she studied math and psychology. During her college years, Penny became pregnant with her daughter, Tracy, and married her then-boyfriend Michael Henry in 1963. The couple divorced three years later, in 1966.

Acting Career

After her divorce, Marshall moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood. She landed her first major role in a Head & Shoulders shampoo commercial, playing a plain girl with unattractive hair, opposite Farrah Fawcett, who portrayed the “pretty girl.”

Also Read: Nicole Ari Parker’s Net Worth

Her big break came in 1975 when she was cast as Laverne DeFazio in the hit sitcom Happy Days. Penny, alongside Cindy Williams, played sharp-witted brewery workers who quickly became fan favorites. Their popularity led to the creation of the spinoff Laverne & Shirley, which ran for eight successful seasons from 1976 to 1983. Penny’s portrayal of Laverne made her a household name, and she appeared in all 178 episodes of the show.

Directing Career

Encouraged by her brother Garry Marshall, Penny transitioned into directing while still working on Laverne & Shirley. She directed several episodes of the show, along with other television projects, before moving on to feature films. Her directorial debut came with Jumpin’ Jack Flash in 1986, followed by the 1988 hit Big, starring Tom Hanks. Big became the first film directed by a woman to gross over $100 million at the box office, solidifying Penny Marshall’s status as a groundbreaking director.

She continued her success with films like Awakenings (1990), which starred Robin Williams and Robert De Niro, and A League of Their Own (1992), which featured Tom Hanks, Madonna, Geena Davis, and Rosie O’Donnell. Marshall’s work was critically acclaimed, earning her several award nominations and accolades, including the 1991 Women in Film Crystal Award.

Marshall’s directing career extended into the 2000s, with projects like the Showtime series United States of Tara and the television show According to Jim. Her contributions to the industry were recognized with multiple Golden Globe nominations, a Saturn Award nomination for Big, and a Lifetime Creative Achievement Award from the American Comedy Awards.

Personal Life

Penny Marshall’s personal life was marked by her marriage to actor and director Rob Reiner, who adopted her daughter Tracy. The couple was married from 1971 until their divorce in 1981. Marshall also had a brief relationship with singer Art Garfunkel in the mid-1980s.

In 2010, Penny was diagnosed with lung cancer, but she made a full recovery within a couple of years. Following her recovery, she published a memoir titled My Mother Was Nuts, offering an intimate look at her life and career.

Penny Marshall Cause of Death

Penny Marshall passed away on December 17, 2018, in Los Angeles due to heart failure. Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood figures, including her ex-husband Rob Reiner and colleagues like Ron Howard and Cindy Williams. She was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, with her headstone featuring an “L” in homage to her iconic role as Laverne.

Penny Marshall Net Worth

Penny Marshall net worth was $45 million when she died.