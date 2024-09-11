Recognize the Life of a Soldier, Navy Commander General Otieno Says

Militaries across the world have been urged to recognize the life of the soldier as an individual who comes from a loving family that shares the sacrifice alongside the serving personnel.

This was the call from Commander Kenya Navy, Maj. Gen. Paul Otieno to delegates from various countries attending the 59th Apostolat Militaire International (AMI) Conference in Mombasa.

Maj. Gen. Otieno noted that the conference theme, ‘Military Service with a Human Face: Challenges and Opportunities for Young Military Families’, underscores the essence of service.

He reminded attendees that behind every soldier is an individual with a loving family waiting at home, highlighting the human side of military life.

“Beyond the uniform, they are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers each carrying their own hopes, dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Further, he noted that military life is characterized by unique circumstances and demands that impact the family unit.

He pointed out constant relocations and long periods of separations due to deployments as having the potential to put a strain on both the family relationship and the mental wellbeing of all involved.

He was hopeful that such conferences would come up with real and practical solutions that would shape future policies to foster a culture of genuine support and resilience for military families.

In her address to the delegates, titled “Introduction to State, Defense and Church interactions in Kenya” the National Security Advisor, Dr. Monica Juma, delved into the relationship and interactions of the state, Defence and the church.

She highlighted the contributions of the church to both the military families and the state, expanding democratic rights of citizens, mediation of religious tensions, creation of shared community values and general development of the country.

“The churches have been significant contributors to development of the country in offering essential social services in terms of hospitals, schools, as well as solving political disputes in the country, ” she added.

She appealed for a deliberate intent in support of the younger generation joining the military service so that they are grounded in faith and values.

The five-day event which started on September 9 until September 13, 2024 attracted 80 delegates from 19 countries across the world.

They are from Cote de Ivoire, United States of America, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Gambia, Ukraine, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Canada, Austria, Congo, Netherlands, Philippines, Burundi and South Africa.

The Apostolat Militaire International (Military Apostolate International) is a distinguished lay organisation committed to advancing a Christian perspective on military life both nationally and globally.

It is recognized by the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life in Vatican. AMI proudly encompasses 18 full members, three open memberships, and 19 associated countries across four continents.

In attendance Director Medical Services, Maj. Gen. George Ng’ang’a, Commandant Joint Command and Staff College, Maj. Gen. Erick Kinuthia, Maj Gen (Rtd) Maurice Oyugi as well as serving and retired officers from within and outside the country.