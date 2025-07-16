Reddit down: Users across US and India witness major outage, unable to access feed and threads

Popular social platform Reddit experienced a significant outage on Wednesday evening, leaving thousands of users unable to access content across the site.

The disruption, which began around 9:30 PM IST (noon ET), has impacted users in the United States and parts of India, with homepage feeds, subreddits, and comment sections failing to load.

Visitors to Reddit are currently greeted with a “no content to display” message, as user profiles, posts, and comments remain inaccessible.

The outage appears to affect both the website and mobile applications.

According to real-time monitoring site DownDetector, over 2,500 users in India reported issues around 9:30 PM IST. Of these, 46 per cent cited problems with the app, 39 per cent with the website, and 15 per cent faced server connection issues.

In the United States, the impact was significantly more widespread.

More than 1,00,000 reports were logged at the same time, with 56 per cent of users experiencing app-related troubles, 33 per cent unable to access the website, and 11 per cent struggling with server connections.

Reddit’s official status account on X acknowledged the outage, stating:“Identified: We’ve identified the cause of the issue and are working to address it.” However, the company has not provided a specific timeline for resolution.

The platform, which hosts millions of communities and is known for its lively discussions across a range of topics, from tech to memes and current affairs.

Reddit remained partially inaccessible for many, and users are advised to monitor the platform’s status page or official social media channels for updates.

Meanwhile, social media platforms like X and Instagram were quickly flooded with memes and sarcastic posts, as netizens wasted no time in poking fun at the situation.

By Livemint