Reginald VelJohnson’s Net Worth

Reginald VelJohnson is an American actor with a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for his roles as a police officer, particularly in the sitcom “Family Matters” and the iconic action film “Die Hard,” where he played Sgt. Al Powell. VelJohnson reprised this role in “Die Hard 2.”

Reginald VelJohnson Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth August 16, 1952 Place of Birth Queens, New York Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Reginald VelJohnson was born on August 16, 1952, in Queens, New York. He was raised by his mother, a nurse’s aide, and his father, a hospital attendant, who left the family when Reginald was 13. Growing up with his brother Barry, VelJohnson attended high school alongside future CIA Director George Tenet. After high school, he attended New York University, where he became deeply involved in the drama department and worked with actors like Morgan Freeman. To make his name more memorable in the entertainment industry, he changed his last name from “Johnson” to “VelJohnson.”

Reginald VelJohnson Career

VelJohnson has built a career playing police officers. He made brief appearances in films like 1984’s “Ghostbusters” as a corrections officer and “Crocodile Dundee” as a limo driver. His big break came in 1988 with “Die Hard,” which grossed over $140 million on a $30 million budget. This role solidified his status in Hollywood, leading to a reprise in “Die Hard 2” and a voice role in the GameCube video game “Die Hard: Vendetta.”

Also Read: What Is Rasheeda’s Net Worth?

After “Die Hard,” VelJohnson starred as Carl Winslow, a police officer, in the long-running sitcom “Family Matters.” The show lasted nearly a decade and became a staple of ’90s television. Post-“Family Matters,” VelJohnson focused on voice work and guest roles in numerous TV shows, including “The Equalizer,” “Diagnosis: Murder,” “Will & Grace,” “Monk,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “That’s So Raven,” and “Bones.”

He continued to appear in films such as “Like Mike” and TV shows like “On the Lot” and Disney’s “I’m in the Band.” VelJohnson’s recent notable work includes voicing Principal Winslow in the animated series “Invincible.”

Real Estate

Reginald VelJohnson has owned homes in North Carolina, California, and New York. Since 2009, his primary residence has been in Oceanside, New York.

Reginald VelJohnson Salaries

VelJohnson earned $100,000 for his role in “Die Hard,” which was considerably less than Bruce Willis’s $5 million salary for the same film.

Reginald VelJohnson Net Worth

Reginald VelJohnson net worth is $4 million.