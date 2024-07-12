Linda Evans, an American actress, has a net worth of $20 million. She is best known for her role in the prime-time soap opera “Dynasty,” appearing in 204 of the show’s 220 episodes between 1981 and 1989.

Linda Evans Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 18, 1942 Place of Birth Hartford, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Linda Evans was born Linda Evenstad on November 18, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut. She is the second of three daughters of Arlene and Alba Evenstad, both professional dancers. When she was six months old, her family moved to Hollywood, where Evans attended Hollywood High School. She was introduced to drama through acting classes she took to overcome her shyness.

Acting Career

Evans’ first guest-starring role came in 1960 on an episode of “Bachelor Father,” starring John Forsythe, with whom she would later co-star on “Dynasty.” She also had several guest roles on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” between 1960 and 1962 and appeared in TV series such as “The Lieutenant” and “Wagon Train.”

She first gained notoriety for her role as Audra Barkley in the western television series “The Big Valley,” playing the role from 1965 until the series ended in 1969. By 1967, she was married to actor and photographer John Derek, and on New Year’s Eve of that year, she captured the iconic images of Evel Knievel’s devastating crash at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Throughout the ’70s, Evans continued to appear in guest roles on TV shows, mostly detective series like “The Rockford Files,” “Mannix,” “Harry O,” “Banacek,” “McCloud,” and “McMillan & Wife.” In 1977, she starred in the drama series “Hunter,” which lasted for 13 episodes.

Her big break came with her role as Krystle Carrington in Aaron Spelling’s 1980s ABC prime-time soap opera “Dynasty.” The series, known for its onscreen ‘catfights’ between Evans’ character and Joan Collins’ Alexis Carrington, was immensely popular. For the 1984-1985 season, “Dynasty” was the number one show on American TV. Evans won a Golden Globe for her role in 1991 and was nominated every year for the remainder of the show. She also won 5 People’s Choice Awards and a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actress two years in a row, in 1984 and 1985. Evans left “Dynasty” in 1989, four months before the series ended.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Net Worth 2024

After “Dynasty,” Evans mostly retired from acting, occasionally making TV appearances and doing infomercials. She devoted her time to fitness and established a small chain of fitness centers. In the ’90s, Evans hosted infomercials for Rejuvenique, a mask for toning facial muscles, and previously wrote the “Linda Evans Beauty and Exercise Book” in the eighties. In 1991, she briefly returned to the role of Krystle for the TV miniseries “Dynasty: The Reunion.” Evans then appeared in three made-for-TV movies in the ’90s before retiring from the screen in 1997. She reunited with her “Dynasty” castmates for the reunion special “Dynasty: Catfights and Caviar” and starred in the stage play “Legends” opposite Joan Collins. In 2009, Evans appeared in and won the British TV program “Hell’s Kitchen.”

In a 2011 interview, Evans expressed that she never had aspirations to be famous but instead wanted to be a housewife. She has always had a love for cooking and published her memoir “Recipes for Life” in 2011.

Personal Life

Evans was engaged to Patrick Curtis in her late teens, but they split. Her first marriage was to John Derek in 1968. They separated in 1973 when Derek left her for a 16-year-old Mary Cathleen Collins, who later became known as Bo Derek. This dramatic split gained Evans national attention.

Evans married Stan Herman, a property executive, from 1976 to 1981. She briefly dated her “The Big Valley” co-star Lee Majors following her split from Herman. In 1989, Evans began a relationship with new-age musician Yanni, which lasted until 1998.

In May 2014, Evans was arrested for driving under the influence of a prescription painkiller.

Real Estate

In 1981, Linda paid $600,000 for a home in Beverly Hills, California. Adjusted for inflation, this amount is equivalent to around $1.7 million today. In 2010, she listed this home for sale for $3.3 million after renting it for several years for as much as $15,000 per month. Dolly Parton rented the house for nearly a decade. Evans ultimately sold it for $2.7 million about a year later.

At the peak of “Dynasty,” Evans bought a lake house in rural Washington. After the show ended, she moved there full-time. She eventually sold the lake house and upgraded to a 70-acre property near Olympia, Washington.

Linda Evans Net Worth

Linda Evans net worth is $20 million.