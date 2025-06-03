Relatives identify 2 bodies found dumped in Menengai, Nakuru County

Relatives of two men whose bodies were found dumped on the roadside in Menengai, Nakuru County identified them at a mortuary in an emotional event.

Grief-stricken family members and friends were overwhelmed with emotion after viewing and identifying the bodies of their relatives at the Nakuru County Mortuary on Tuesday June 3.

Simon Yego, 45, and Collins Kipyatich, 22, were found with their arms severed. Their families allege that the two were abducted by suspected security officers in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet, on Friday May 30. The two badly mutilated male bodies were found dumped along the Mogotio-Kipkitur road at Kinoyo village.

Police said both bodies were naked, their hands chopped off, with multiple other physical injuries. The two are believed to have been tortured, killed elsewhere and dumped at the scene.

The motive of the murder and those behind the same are yet to be established. Police took the bodies to the mortuary in Nakuru pending identification, autopsy and other investigations.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. Police are yet to comment on the issue and if they were involved. Relatives believe the two were abducted by security agencies in the ongoing operation in the area targeting armed gangs in the larger Elgeyo Marakwet.

Some of the gangs have been linked to the murder of a catholic priest Allois Bett in Tot town.

Police are holding at least six suspects in connection with the murder.

Elgeyo Marakwet is among counties under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at addressing insecurity at large.