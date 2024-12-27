Release Of 2024 KCSE Results Delayed To January

The announcement of the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results has been pushed to early January.

The delay has been attributed to the record number of candidates and strict measures to ensure exam integrity, according to the Ministry of Education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed the postponement, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to accuracy and fairness.

“We understand the eagerness of students and parents, but our priority is to ensure the results reflect the integrity and credibility of the examination process,” he said.

This year saw an unprecedented 965,501 candidates registered for the KCSE exams, the highest number in Kenya’s history.

While marking of the exams was completed last week, the sheer volume of candidates has slowed the processing and verification of results.

In addition to the workload, stringent anti-cheating measures have been implemented.

These include thorough cross-checking and verification of exam scripts to uphold the credibility of the results and maintain public confidence in the examination process.

Traditionally, KCSE results are released shortly after marking concludes, often in December. However, the ministry’s decision this year reflects a focus on meticulous reviews over speed.

Parents, candidates, and schools have been urged to remain patient as the ministry finalizes the results. The Ministry of Education has assured the public that further updates will be provided as the process nears completion.