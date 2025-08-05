Remandee shot dead after spraying police with pepper in failed escape in Embu

A remandee was Tuesday shot dead while another one escaped following a dramatic jailbreak in Embu West Sub-county on Tuesday afternoon.

The dramatic incident happened in the Gatondo area when two suspects sprayed pepper at police officers in a bold escape attempt while being transported from Siakago Law Courts.

Embu West police boss Vincent Kitili said police opened fire after the inmates fled from a prison van.

One of the escapees, identified as Swaleh Oswado — a former ODM aspirant for the Kirimari Ward seat — was fatally shot during the chase.

“The two suspects sprayed pepper at the officers inside the prison van, causing temporary blindness and confusion,” said Kitili.

“They seem to have planned this escape in advance.”

Police said the situation escalated when the vehicle slowed down to navigate speed bumps in Gatondo.

The suspects leapt out of the moving van and ran into a nearby maize plantation, prompting a swift pursuit by officers.

“One of the suspects, Swaleh Oswado, ran into an unfinished house where he armed himself with a panga and dared our officers to come any closer,” police claimed.

Officers pursued Oswado to a perimeter wall, where he allegedly attempted to leap into a neighbouring farm.

It was at that point police opened fire after he refused to surrender and posed a direct threat, police said.

Reinforcements from neighboring police stations arrived shortly after to support the operation.

However, the second inmate managed to escape into nearby thickets and remains at large.

Kitili added that Oswado was a high-risk detainee facing multiple serious charges.

“He was not just a former politician. He was also facing numerous criminal cases,” he said without elaborating.

Police processed the scene, and Oswado’s body was moved to the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.