Remi Wolf Siblings: Getting to Know Peyton, Lukas and Danica Wolf

Remi Francis Wolf, born on February 2, 1996, in Palo Alto, California, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer.

With a style she describes as “funky soul pop,” Wolf blends hypercolored melodies with quirky, introspective lyrics, drawing inspiration from artists like Still Woozy, SZA, and John Mayer.

Her journey to stardom began in her teens, but her early life was marked by a different passion: competitive alpine skiing, where she represented the United States at the Youth Olympic Games for two consecutive years.

At 17, she shifted her focus to music, attending the USC Thornton School of Music and graduating in 2018.

Since then, Wolf has carved out a unique space in the music industry, known for her authenticity, bold creativity, and ability to turn personal struggles into infectious anthems.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Remi is the eldest of four siblings, a dynamic that has subtly shaped her music and worldview.

Her siblings are Peyton Wolf, Lukas Wolf, and Danica Wolf, each with their own distinct presence, though Remi keeps details about her family relatively private.

Peyton Wolf, born on November 28, 2000, is Remi’s oldest sister and, like her siblings, maintains a low profile.

Lukas Wolf, born on March 27, 1998, is Remi’s only brother.

He is described as a traveler with a broad, ever-changing location, often sharing images from places like Paris and various American cities.

Since early 2019, Lukas has been in a relationship with GiGi Grombacher, a detail noted through their affectionate social media interactions.

Also Read: Benson Boone Siblings: Meet the Singer’s 4 Sisters

Danica Wolf, born on February 17, 2004, is the youngest of the Wolf siblings and the baby of the family.

Like Peyton, Danica’s life remains largely private, with scant information available beyond her birthdate and familial connection to Remi.

Career

Wolf’s career is a testament to her relentless creativity and refusal to conform to pop music’s conventions.

Her musical journey began in high school when she formed a band called Remi and Chloe, later evolving into Remi, Chloe, & The Extracts.

At 17, she auditioned for the thirteenth season of American Idol in 2014, reaching Hollywood Week but not advancing further—a blessing, she later noted, as it allowed her to develop her unique sound independently.

After graduating from USC Thornton School of Music, Wolf made her solo debut with the self-released EP You’re a Dog! in October 2019, which caught the attention of Island Records.

Her major-label debut EP, I’m Allergic to Dogs!, dropped in June 2020, featuring viral hits like “Photo ID,” which exploded on TikTok, and “Hello Hello Hello,” featured in an iPhone 12 ad.

Her debut studio album, Juno, released in October 2021, marked a turning point, blending raw emotion with eclectic production and earning critical acclaim.

Tracks like “Liquor Store,” written post-rehab, showcased her ability to transform personal struggles into universal anthems.

Wolf’s sophomore album, Big Ideas, released on July 12, 2024, further solidified her status, exploring themes of self-discovery and the transient lifestyle of her 20s.

Her tours have taken her across the globe, opening for artists like Lorde, Paramore, and Olivia Rodrigo, and headlining festivals like Coachella in 2023.

Collaborations with artists like Beck, Dominic Fike, and Still Woozy, along with her Live at Electric Lady EP in 2022, highlight her versatility.

Accolades

Wolf’s rise in the music industry has been accompanied by notable recognition, reflecting her impact as both an artist and a cultural figure.

In 2025, she was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring her fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com