The hat swallowed by beloved hippopotamus Fiona had become lodged in the middle of her small intestine, making removal “impossible”, the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio said.

Vets tried to save Fiona after she ingested the hat that ended up in her habitat by accident almost two weeks ago. But its location and the 2,400-pound (1,088 kg) animal’s anatomy made removal unfeasible. She died on Thursday.

A necropsy, an autopsy performed on an animal, showed the hat was “located 25 feet beyond the final stomach compartment and 50 feet from the end of her intestines”, the zoo said on Friday.

Animal lovers were rooting for a recovery for Fiona, who became a social media star after her premature birth in 2017.

Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal health, Dr Mike Wenninger, said in a statement that an upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object.

“The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible,” Wenninger added. “No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked.”

Michelle Curley, a spokesperson for the zoo, had said that the woolen hat got into Fiona’s enclosure by accident, after a visitor tossed it in the air and it caught on a ceiling fan that flung it through a small opening.

“We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” Curley said.

While Fiona showed no symptoms at first, her appetite started to decrease a few days later, and the zoo staff tried to encourage Fiona to eat to help push the hat through her digestive system to no avail.

Christina Gorsuch, The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said on Friday that the other hippos – Bibi, Tucker and Fritz – were so far eating and behaving normally after Fiona’s passing.

“It’s difficult to know how they’re feeling, but they appear to be their normal selves, Gorsuch said.

“We have received so much love from our community and beyond,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike. “We were touched when we saw stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple last night” in Fiona’s [honour], he added.

The US Senate even adopted a resolution on Friday to honour the beloved hippo.

Fiona first rose to fame when she was born premature at Cincinnati Zoo in 2017 and at first struggled to survive. At birth, she weighed 13 kg (29 lbs), which the zoo said was about half the previous lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

“The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive,” Jenike said. “She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles.”

By BBC News