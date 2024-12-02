Report: 6 Out Of 1,000 People In Kenya Have HIV, Children Most Affected

A recent report from the Kenya AIDS Strategic Framework’s 2021/2024 Mid Term Review has revealed that six out of every 1,000 people in the country are living with HIV, with children being the most affected.

The report, which provides an overview of the country’s HIV situation up to 2022, shows that by the end of that year, nearly 1.4 million people in Kenya were living with the virus.

“In 2022, the HIV incidence rate was 0.59 per 1,000 people with new infections predominant among children and younger adults below the age of 34,” the report reads.

However, there has been a significant decline in new HIV infections, dropping by 47% from 41,416 cases in 2019 to 22,154 cases in 2022.

The largest reduction in infections occurred among adults, with a 49% decrease, while new infections among children aged 0-14 dropped by 34%.

Despite these improvements, only 29 counties showed positive progress in reducing new infections between 2019 and 2022.

Unfortunately, four counties – Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Mandera, and Samburu – saw an increase in new cases.

The national rate of mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV in 2022 was estimated at 8.6%, a decrease from 10.8% in 2019.

Siaya County was the only county to meet the national target of reducing MTCT to below 5%, achieving a rate of 4.3%.

The report also noted that 94% of the 1.3 million people living with HIV in Kenya in 2022 were on treatment, with 88% of them achieving viral suppression.

However, despite this progress, HIV-related deaths remain a concern.

Men aged 30 and older accounted for 32% of the 18,473 AIDS-related deaths in 2022, while children aged 0-14 made up 12% of the total deaths.

HIV-related mortality reduced by 14% from 20,994 deaths in 2019 to 18,473 in 2022.

The reduction in new infections was particularly significant among adults, with a 75% decline in new cases.

Additionally, the transmission rate of HIV from mother to child has been reduced to less than 5%.

These gains have been attributed to increased awareness, treatment, and care, as well as higher community-level viral suppression due to more people knowing their HIV status and receiving the necessary care.

“Community level viral suppression because of increased number of people living with HIV with knowledge of their status and on treatment and care.”

The report also pointed out that the highest HIV positivity rate was found among pregnant and lactating women, particularly during labor, delivery, and postnatal care. This has been attributed to low testing during the third trimester of pregnancy.