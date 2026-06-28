Residents protest abduction of Zizo by armed men in Kiamaiko, Nairobi

A man identified as Abdulaziz Molu Duba, also known as Zizo, was allegedly abducted by a group of armed men in Kiamaiko, Nairobi, on Tuesday evening, with his whereabouts remaining unknown.

At last one person was killed, another shot during the protests in Kiamaiko

The locals demanded that he be released. He was a popular dealer in the area.

The locals demonstrated for two days on Wednesday and Friday over the incident.

According to information provided by witnesses, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. near the Juja Farm railway crossing.

Zizo was travelling in a private vehicle with three other occupants when their vehicle was intercepted by a white Toyota Fielder and a grey Toyota Hilux double-cab pickup.

Witnesses said six men, some dressed in uniform and others in plain clothes, emerged from the two vehicles.

The men were reportedly armed with rifles and pistols and had their faces concealed with balaclavas.

The occupants of the vehicle were allegedly ordered to lie face down on the road.

The armed men reportedly singled out Zizo, forced him into one of their vehicles and drove away, leaving the other three occupants behind.

As of the latest information available, Zizo had not been presented at any known police station, raising concern among his family and associates over his whereabouts.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and it has not been independently established which agency, if any, was involved in the operation.

Authorities had not issued an official statement on the reported abduction by the time of publication.

His mother is among those who have urged authorities to return him.

Vocal Africa also urged for the release or return of the missing man.

“While traveling in a private vehicle, he was boxed in from both front and rear by two Toyota Hilux double-cabin trucks, one white and one grey. We urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward immediately,” a statement said.

Police said they are not aware of the incident and were investigating the same.