Revealed: Suspects used in murder of Ojwang had been detained for gun-related charges

The suspects who were used in clobbering to death teacher Albert Ojwang at the Central police cells had been arrested over gun related charges.

Collins Karani Ireri, Gin Amito Abwao and Brian Njue Mwaniki were among four suspects who had been arrested on June 4 morning at a petrol station and found with a plastic revolver, six rubber bullets, and a knife marked “AK47” in Nairobi.

The men and a woman were riding in a car and had stopped at a petrol station along Kenyatta Avenue when they were intercepted by police.

The intervention followed a tip-off from members of the public, who had observed one of the individuals brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, arousing suspicion, police said.

Upon searching the vehicle and its occupants, police recovered a plastic revolver, six rubber bullets, and a knife marked “AK47”.

They were later produced in court and released pending further probe.

They were apparently to be released but remained in custody over unclear reasons.

One of the suspects in custody over the murder of Ojwang who is a police officer at the station contracted and facilitated their movement to a cell where the victim was detained.

They then started to beat him up demanding information on the said accusations he had published on his social media X.

He collapsed and died before a cover up exercise started.

The three suspects were then released fro custody as constable James Mukhwana realized Ojwang had died.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday.

The court granted the Independent Policing Oversight Authority’s request to hold them for 14 days pending further probe into the saga.

Njue appeared in a court at the Kahawa West Law Courts while Ireri and Abwao were produced in Kibera Law Courts.

Njue was presented with technician Kelvin Mutisya Mutava who is accused of tampering with CCTV footage at Nairobi’s Central Police Station, potentially concealing critical evidence in the murder investigation of Ojwang.

The technician, who was reportedly paid Sh3,000 to disable the surveillance system, was remanded in Kilimani Police Station with a second suspect.

Their detention follows an application by IPOA through its Assistant Director of Forensics, Paul Njihia.

The court heard that the tampering hampered investigations into whether Ojwang was tortured and killed inside the police station cells.

Njihia requested that the matter be heard in camera, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing probe into the “gruesome murder” of Ojwang.

The court granted part of the request, allowing 14 days of detention instead of the 21 sought by investigators.

Njihia informed the court that the suspects’ mobile phones had been seized and would be subjected to forensic analysis.

He further stated that Njue was arrested on June 14, 2025, in the vicinity of Central Police Station and subsequently booked at Kilimani.

According to IPOA, the technician and others still at large are suspected of attempting to cover up the fatal assault of Ojwang while he was in custody.

While the suspects are said to have cooperated with investigators so far, Njihia told the court that more time is needed to complete forensic examinations and receive guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on how to proceed.

The court ordered both suspects held at Kilimani Police Station for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigations.

The saga has generated much heat amid push for further action.