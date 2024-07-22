Richard Dreyfuss’s Net Worth

Richard Dreyfuss is an American actor with a net worth of $5 million. He gained fame through his roles in several popular films throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Known for his distinctive voice and intense performances, Dreyfuss has received numerous awards and nominations for his work in both film and television.

Early Life

Richard Dreyfuss was born on October 29, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York. His father, Norman Dreyfuss, was an attorney and businessman, and his mother, Geraldine, was a peace activist. The family moved to Los Angeles, California, when Dreyfuss was nine years old. He attended Beverly Hills High School and began acting at local community centers. After high school, he attended San Fernando Valley State College and worked in alternate service as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War.

Financial Struggles

In February 2017, Dreyfuss revealed that he was “broke.” Despite earning tens of millions of dollars throughout his career, he admitted to having financial difficulties. He attributed his financial problems to poor money management, divorces, and a history of drug use. Dreyfuss stated that he had never taken a film role solely for the money and acknowledged that retiring from acting may have been a mistake in hindsight.

Richard Dreyfuss Career

Dreyfuss’s breakout role came in Steven Spielberg’s 1975 movie “Jaws,” which became an iconic blockbuster and launched his career. He followed this success with another Spielberg film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” In 1978, Dreyfuss won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “The Goodbye Girl,” becoming the youngest actor to win the award at that time. His career faced a setback due to a cocaine addiction, culminating in a 1982 drug-related car accident. After rehabilitation, Dreyfuss made a successful comeback with roles in films like “Down and Out in Beverly Hills,” “Stakeout,” “Stand by Me,” and “Always.” In 1995, he earned a second Oscar nomination for his performance in “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

Dreyfuss began his acting career with minor roles in television shows like “That Girl,” “Gunsmoke,” and “Bewitched.” He appeared uncredited in “The Graduate” and had a small part in “Valley of the Dolls.” He gained attention with his role in “American Graffiti” and starred in “The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz” in 1974.

Success and Acclaim

Dreyfuss’s role in “Jaws” catapulted him to stardom. He continued to achieve success with “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “The Goodbye Girl,” for which he won an Academy Award. Despite his struggles with drug addiction in the late 1970s, he made a comeback with roles in “Down and Out in Beverly Hills,” “Stakeout,” and “What About Bob?” In 1994, he performed at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II. His role in “Mr. Holland’s Opus” in 1995 earned him another Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe award.

Later Career

Dreyfuss has continued to act in both film and television, though less frequently. He made his West End debut in London in 2009 and appeared in films like “Poseidon” and “W.” He also worked on “The Last Laugh” in 2019. In addition to acting, Dreyfuss co-authored a science-fiction book, “The Two Georges,” and has been active in promoting civics education in American schools through The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative.

Personal Life

Dreyfuss has been married three times. He married writer and producer Jeramie Rain in the early 1980s, and they had three children: Emily, Benjamin, and Harry. The couple divorced in 1995. He married Janelle Lacey in 1999, but they divorced in 2005. In 2006, he married Svetlana Erokhin. Dreyfuss has been open about his struggles with drug addiction and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Real Estate

Dreyfuss has owned several properties, including a Los Angeles home sold to Kevin Costner for $2.7 million in 1995 and a Sherman Oaks home sold for $1.88 million in 2004. In April 2008, he purchased a home in Encinitas, California, for $1.54 million. This property is now worth between $3 and $4 million.

Feuds and Allegations

Dreyfuss has had conflicts with co-stars and directors, including Robert Shaw, Bill Murray, and Oliver Stone. In 2017, writer Jessica Teich accused him of sexual assault, which he denied, although he admitted to inappropriate behavior.

