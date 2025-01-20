Kareena Kapoor, an iconic Bollywood actress, boasts a net worth of $16 million. Known for her stellar performances and groundbreaking roles, Kapoor is one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. From her acting debut in the 2000 film Refugee to acclaimed performances in movies like Aśoka, Jab We Met, and Veere Di Wedding, Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Beyond the silver screen, her outspoken personality and entrepreneurial ventures have further cemented her status as a Bollywood powerhouse.

Kareena Kapoor Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth Sep 21, 1980 Place of Birth Mumbai Nationality Indian Profession Actor, Author, Fashion Designer

Early Life

Born in 1980 in Bombay, India, Kareena Kapoor hails from a legendary Bollywood lineage. Her parents, actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and her grandfather, the iconic Raj Kapoor, laid the foundation of her cinematic heritage. Despite family conflicts over her career choice, Kapoor’s mother raised her to follow her dreams.

Kapoor attended Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun before studying at Mithibai College in Mumbai. A brief stint at Harvard for a course in microcomputers and enrollment in law school at the Government Law College in Mumbai showcased her diverse interests. Eventually, her passion for acting led her to train at a Mumbai acting institute, marking the start of her Bollywood journey.

Kareena Kapoor Acting Career

Kareena Kapoor’s acting career began with Refugee in 2000, a performance that earned her critical acclaim. She quickly gained attention with films like Aśoka alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, which became a box-office sensation.

Determined to diversify her roles, Kapoor took on complex characters in films like Chameli, Dev, and Omkara, earning widespread acclaim. Her portrayal of Geet in Jab We Met remains a fan favorite, solidifying her as a versatile actress. Over the years, she starred in blockbuster hits including 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, and Veere Di Wedding, proving her enduring appeal.

Fashion, Media, and Philanthropy

Kareena Kapoor’s influence extends beyond films. As a trailblazer in fashion, she launched her own clothing line with Globus and collaborated with Lakmé Cosmetics for a bespoke cosmetics range. Her media ventures include hosting the radio show What Women Want and serving as a judge on Dance India Dance.

Kapoor is also an author, with works like Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight and the memoir The Style Diary of a Bollywood Diva.

A staunch advocate for social causes, Kapoor has championed children’s education, women’s safety, and health initiatives. She works with UNICEF to promote girls’ education and produced a documentary on women’s empowerment. Her philanthropic efforts, including support for vaccination campaigns and environmental causes, highlight her commitment to societal well-being.

Personal Life

In 2012, Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in a high-profile ceremony. The couple shares two sons and continues to be Bollywood royalty. Kapoor’s ability to balance a thriving career with family life and philanthropy underscores her multifaceted personality.

Kareena Kapoor Net Worth

