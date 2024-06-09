Rigathi Apologizes for Being Late to Ruto’s Event in Nakuru 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday publicly apologised to President William Ruto for his lateness to an Akorino prayer service in Nakuru County.

Gachagua arrived after his boss, then began his speech by apologising to President Ruto.

He blamed his late arrival on transport challenges, bad weather and traffic jams.

Gachagua labelled himself as the most disciplined official in Ruto’s government.

“You know I am very disciplined; I am a former uniformed services member and in your government, I am the most disciplined,” said Gachagua.

“I had challenges with my transport arrangements and then came the weather. I left late and got stuck in traffic between Naivasha and Longonot for over two hours.”

Ruto has on several occasions publicly directed senior officials to explain their lateness to his meetings in writing.

Last August, Ruto locked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his then Trade counterpart Moses Kuria out of a performance contract signing event at State House, Nairobi due to lateness.

Ruto demanded a written explanation.

Gachagua’s apology on Sunday came amid speculation that he and Ruto are not on good terms amid rift within their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The DP however maintains that he is focused on supporting Ruto to discharge his responsibilities and that he will be distracted by what he calls divisive politics.

Among others, his handlers say he has been denied accessibility to military choppers.

This has forced Gachagua to use private ones. On Sunday, he arrived aboard a private chopper.