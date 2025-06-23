Riki Lindhome Siblings: Get to Know Timothy Scott Lindhome

Erika “Riki” Lindhome, born on March 5, 1979, in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, is an American actress, comedian, and musician.

Raised in Portville, New York, Lindhome is of primarily Swedish and Norwegian descent, with additional German, English, Scottish, and Irish ancestry.

Lindhome graduated from Syracuse University in 2000 with a degree in communications and film, where she honed her comedic skills as part of the sketch comedy group Syracuse Live.

Her career spans acting, music, and writing, with her most notable work being as one-half of the comedy folk duo Garfunkel and Oates alongside Kate Micucci.

Lindhome has also appeared in numerous television shows and films, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Riki has one sibling, an older brother named Timothy Scott Lindhome, commonly known as Tim.

Born on March 21, 1977, Tim shares a creative streak with his sister, having previously played drums for the rock band Navar, which gained some recognition in New York.

Unlike Riki, who pursued a career in entertainment, Tim has carved out a successful path in business.

He resides in Cuba, New York, with his wife, Kristie Lindhome, and their two children, Henry and Elsa.

Tim is the president of Penn-York Land Services Corporation, a company he joined in 2001 after earning a bachelor’s degree in finance from St. Bonaventure University.

By 2010, he became a partner in the company, demonstrating his acumen through several lucrative deals. Despite their different professional paths, Riki and Tim maintain a close bond.

Career

Lindhome’s career began with small roles in television, making her debut in 2002 with appearances in Titus and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Her early break came when Tim Robbins cast her in his play Embedded, which performed in New York, London, and Los Angeles.

Also Read: Sarah Lancashire Siblings: Get to Know John, Simon and James

This led to her feature film debut in Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby (2004), where she played Mardell Fitzgerald, the sister of Hilary Swank’s character.

Lindhome’s comedic talents shone through her work with Garfunkel and Oates, a musical comedy duo formed with Kate Micucci in 2007.

The duo released albums like All Over Your Face (2011) and Secretions (2015), and starred in their own Comedy Central series, Garfunkel and Oates (2014).

Lindhome’s television credits include recurring roles in Gilmore Girls, The Big Bang Theory as Ramona Nowitzki, and Duncanville, where she voiced Kimberly Harris.

She co-created and starred in the Comedy Central sitcom Another Period (2015–2018) with Natasha Leggero, blending historical satire with sharp humor.

Her film roles range from horror (The Last House on the Left, 2009) to comedy (Knives Out, 2019) and voice acting (The Lego Batman Movie, 2017).

In 2022, she portrayed Dr. Valerie Kinbott in Netflix’s Wednesday, further cementing her presence in diverse genres.

Lindhome also wrote and directed the award-winning short film Life Is Short (2006) and hosted the Nerdist podcast Making It with Riki Lindhome from 2010 to 2013, interviewing entertainment industry figures.

Accolades

Lindhome’s work has earned her several nominations and awards, reflecting her impact across acting, music, and writing.

In 1997, as a high school senior, she won first prize in the JFK Library’s Profiles in Courage essay contest for her piece on U.S. Representative Carolyn McCarthy, showcasing her early intellectual prowess.

Her short film Life Is Short (2006) received critical acclaim and won awards at film festivals, highlighting her skills as a writer and director.

As part of Garfunkel and Oates, Lindhome was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their special Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to Be Special.

She also received a nomination for a BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award in 2018 for Best Vocal Ensemble for her work in The Lego Batman Movie.