Riley Thomas Stewart Siblings: Getting to Know Kaylin Stewart

Riley Thomas Stewart is an American actor and director born on September 16, 2002.

Known for his work in film, television, and voice acting, Stewart began his career at a young age and has built a diverse portfolio in the entertainment industry.

With notable roles in projects like The Beaver (2011), The Lucky One (2012), and Disney’s Jake and the Never Land Pirates, he has established himself as a versatile talent.

Beyond acting, Stewart has ventured into directing, with his short film Binary (2023) marking a significant step in his creative journey.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Riley has an older sister named Kaylin Stewart, who is also an actress.

Born five years before Riley, Kaylin has pursued her own career in acting, though she maintains a lower public profile compared to her brother.

While limited information is available about her specific projects, her involvement in the entertainment industry reflects a shared passion for performance within the Stewart family.

Career

Stewart’s career began in 2008 with a small role in the comedy film You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

That same year, he landed a recurring role as Sammy McKay in the TV series 90210, appearing in six episodes through 2009.

His early work included commercials for brands like Toyota Highlander, Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup, and Walmart, showcasing his versatility as a child model and actor.

In 2011, Stewart’s career gained momentum with a significant role as Henry Black in The Beaver, starring alongside Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster.

In 2012, he played Ben in The Lucky One, a romantic drama featuring Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling.

Stewart also made guest appearances in popular TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NCIS, and How I Met Your Mother.

His voice acting credits are equally impressive, with roles as Jake in Disney’s Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011–2016) and its spin-off Jake’s Buccaneer Blast (2014–2015).

Other voice work includes characters in Ice Age: Adventures (2014) and A Letter to Momo (2014).

More recently, Stewart appeared as Colin Anderson in a 2019 episode of Grey’s Anatomy and continued exploring short films, such as Night Before (2020) and Hey, Boy! (2017).

Accolades

Stewart’s talent has been recognized through several nominations and awards, particularly from the Young Artist Awards, which celebrate young performers in entertainment.

In 2010, he was nominated for Best Recurring Young Actor in a Television Series (13 and Under) for his role in 90210.

Although he didn’t win, losing to Colin Ford for Supernatural, the nomination marked his early promise.

In 2011, Stewart received another nomination for Best Guest Starring Young Actor (10 and Under) for his appearance in How I Met Your Mother.

His standout achievement came in 2012 when he won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actor in a Feature Film (10 and Under) for his role in The Beaver.

Additionally, Stewart was nominated in 2012 for Best Supporting Young Actor in a TV Movie, Miniseries, or Special for his performance in A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011).