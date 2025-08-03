Rironi–Mau Summit highway to accelerate economic growth, reduce road carnage, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki affirmed the government’s plan to hasten dualling of Rironi-Mau Summit Highway, saying construction works to commence before the end of this month.

Speaking on Sunday during Nakuru Town East Economic Empowerment, the DP said its completion will be a gamechanger in easing transport between Nairobi and the Western parts of the country.

“The construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway beginning this August will be a game-changer in the movement of people and transportation of goods in a safer, faster and effective way, accelerating the socio-economic transformation of the Rift Valley, Western and Nyanza Regions and connecting Kenya to the East African Community,” he said.

Further, the Highway, DP noted, is a critical part of the Northern Corridor and the Trans African Highway important for improving transport across the East African Community. The Deputy President also assured residents that the government is expanding access to electricity, revealing that homes connected to the grid have increased from 2.7 million to 10.6 million since 2022.

He promised that in the next three to four years, every home in Kenya will be connected to power.

“In another three to four years, every home in the Republic of Kenya will be connected to electricity,” he said.

On Housing and Health, Prof. Kindiki said the government has scaled up the Social Health Authority (SHA), expanding coverage from 8 million to 25 million Kenyans.

He reaffirmed the government’s promise that every household in Kenya will have access to medical insurance and decent housing.

The Deputy President also said the upcoming NYOTA Programme aims at supporting small businesses. Under the initiative, 70 businesses in every Ward will receive Sh50,000 to grow their businesses.

“Tunaamini ukiinua watu mashinani, hiyo ndiyo bottom-up,” said the Deputy President.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uniting the country and spurring development through sports, infrastructure, and grassroots empowerment.

He said that for the first time since 1987, international football is being played again on Kenyan soil, in the ongoing CHAN tournament, and Harambee Stars in action. He noted that nothing brings Kenyans together like sports.

“When a team plays, no one asks what tribe the player is from. When they win, Kenya wins,” he said.

He said the government is committed to reviving and upgrading major sporting facilities such as Kasarani, Nyayo Stadium, and Talanta Stadium, emphasizing that stadium development will continue across the country