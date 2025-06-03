Rob Lowe Siblings: Getting to Know Chad, Justin and Micah Dyer

Rob Lowe, born Robert Hepler Lowe on March 17, 1964, in Charlottesville, Virginia, is an American actor, filmmaker, and entertainment host who rose to fame as a teen idol in the 1980s.

Known for his charismatic screen presence and striking looks, Lowe became a household name as a member of the “Brat Pack,” a group of young actors who starred in iconic coming-of-age films.

Beyond his early heartthrob status, Lowe has built a diverse career spanning film, television, and producing, maintaining relevance in Hollywood for over four decades.

Raised in Dayton, Ohio, after his parents’ divorce, Lowe later moved to Malibu, California, where he attended Santa Monica High School alongside future stars like Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez.

His personal life, marked by early fame, a publicized scandal, and a journey to sobriety, has shaped his grounded perspective, with family remaining a central pillar of his life.

Siblings

Rob has one full sibling, Chad Lowe, and two half-brothers, Justin Lowe and Micah Dyer, from his parents’ subsequent marriages.

Chad Lowe, born Charles Davis Lowe II on January 15, 1968, is an actor and director best known for his Emmy-winning role as a young man living with HIV on the television series Life Goes On (1991–1993).

Like Rob, Chad grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and later moved to Malibu, where the brothers navigated their early acting careers.

Their competitive yet close relationship has been a constant, with Chad describing Rob as his best friend despite their sibling rivalry.

The brothers made history by appearing together on-screen for the first time in a 2022 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, where Chad played Rob’s character’s brother, a moment Chad called a career highlight.

Rob has also supported Chad through personal challenges, including the loss of Chad’s Pacific Palisades home in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, offering hand-me-downs to help him rebuild.

Justin Lowe, Rob’s paternal half-brother, was born from their father Charles Davis Lowe’s second marriage but little public information exists about Justin.

Micah Dyer, Rob’s maternal half-brother, was born in 1973 to their mother, Barbara Hepler, and her second husband, William V. Dyer.

Micah has carved out a career as a television producer, working on shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Project Runway.

Career

Lowe’s career began in his teens with roles in television films like Thursday’s Child (1983), which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

His breakout came that same year with Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders, where he played Sodapop Curtis alongside other young stars like Tom Cruise and Patrick Swayze.

As a Brat Pack member, Lowe starred in defining 1980s films such as St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), About Last Night (1986), and Oxford Blues (1984), cementing his status as a teen idol.

A 1988 sex tape scandal involving a minor temporarily derailed his career, leading to 20 hours of community service and a period of personal reflection.

Lowe rebounded in the 1990s, taking on comedic roles in films like Wayne’s World (1992), Tommy Boy (1995), and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999).

His career saw a significant resurgence with his role as Sam Seaborn on the NBC political drama The West Wing (1999–2003), which showcased his dramatic depth.

Lowe continued to diversify, playing Chris Traeger on Parks and Recreation (2010–2014), Dr. Ethan Willis on Code Black (2015–2018), and Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020–present).

Beyond acting, Lowe has explored directing, producing, and hosting, including the A&E reality series The Lowe Files (2017) with his sons and the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe (2020–present).

In 2023, he co-created and starred in the Netflix comedy Unstable with his son John Owen, drawing from their real-life dynamic.

Accolades

Lowe has received six Golden Globe nominations, including one for Thursday’s Child (1983), two for The West Wing (2000, 2001), and others for roles in Square Dance (1987), Behind the Candelabra (2013), and The Grinder (2016).

His portrayal of Sam Seaborn on The West Wing also earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2001.

Lowe has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the ensemble for The West Wing (2001, 2002).

His work extends to critical acclaim for projects like the 2013 HBO film Behind the Candelabra, which premiered at Cannes, and his contributions to television have been praised by critics and industry peers alike.