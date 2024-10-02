Rob Riggle Net Worth

Rob Riggle, an American actor, comedian, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve officer, boasts a net worth of $5 million. Riggle is best known for his work on The Daily Show as a correspondent and for his one-season stint on Saturday Night Live. His talent has also graced popular shows like Modern Family and films including The Hangover, Step Brothers, and Night School.

Early Life

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1970, Rob Riggle moved with his family to Overland Park, Kansas, at age two. He attended Shawnee Mission South High School, where he got his first taste of media, working for the school’s TV and radio stations. After high school, Riggle earned a BA in theater and film from the University of Kansas in 1992, followed by a Master of Public Administration degree from Webster University.

While initially pursuing a career as a naval aviator, Riggle pivoted to comedy after earning his pilot’s license. In 1990, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, eventually attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel. His service took him to Kosovo, Albania, Liberia, and Afghanistan, earning him multiple honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

Comedy Career

Riggle’s comedy career began with the improv sketch troupe Respecto Montalban, which he co-founded with fellow comedian Rob Huebel. The group performed regularly at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater and appeared on shows such as Best Week Ever and A2Z.

In 2004, Riggle auditioned for Saturday Night Live, landing a spot for one season (2004–2005). While there, he became known for portraying figures like Mark McGwire and Howard Dean. One of his most memorable original characters was Leviticus, a street preacher featured in a Weekend Update segment.

The Daily Show

In 2006, Riggle joined The Daily Show as a correspondent, replacing Rob Corddry. He quickly made a name for himself with notable segments such as his Marines in Berkeley bit and a special report from Iraq in 2007. One of his standout moments was his coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where he filmed the special feature Rob Riggle: Chasing the Dragon. Riggle left the show in late 2008 but returned for a surprise cameo in 2010 during an interview with Will Ferrell.

Beyond The Daily Show and Saturday Night Live, Riggle’s television appearances span a wide array of genres. He starred in the Comedy Central parody Straight Plan for the Gay Man in 2004 and made guest appearances on shows like The Office, Arrested Development, 30 Rock, American Dad!, and New Girl. From 2011 to 2013, Riggle co-starred in NTSF:SD:SUV::, a police parody series on Adult Swim, and had recurring roles on Wilfred and Fox NFL Sunday.

Riggle also played the role of Gil Thorpe, a real estate agent, in ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family, further solidifying his television credentials. In 2019, he co-hosted the miniature golf game show Holey Moley.

Film Career

Rob Riggle has enjoyed a robust film career alongside his TV work. He made his film debut in Pushing Tom (2003) and appeared in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), playing a NASCAR announcer. He followed this with supporting roles in comedies such as Step Brothers, The Hangover, 21 Jump Street, and The Other Guys.

In addition to his live-action work, Riggle lent his voice to animated films such as The Lorax (2012) and Hotel Transylvania (2012). Other notable film credits include The Internship, How to Be a Latin Lover, Night School, and The War with Grandpa.

Personal Life

Rob Riggle was married to Tiffany Riggle for 21 years before their divorce in 2020. They share two children and previously resided in a two-acre estate in Westlake Village, California. Tiffany requested that Riggle buy her out of a co-owned car wash as part of the divorce settlement, along with other personal properties and business interests, including stakes in alcohol companies.

