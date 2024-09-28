Nicolas Cage Net Worth

Nicolas Cage, a renowned American actor, has a net worth of $40 million. While Cage’s fortune once soared past $100 million, earning over $200 million from acting between the 1980s and 2010, his extravagant spending and financial troubles have since whittled down his wealth.

Early Life

Nicolas Cage, born Nicolas Kim Coppola on January 7, 1964, in Long Beach, California, comes from a prestigious film family. He is the nephew of acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola and cousin to directors Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola. To avoid accusations of nepotism, Cage adopted his stage name, inspired by the Marvel character Luke Cage.

Cage began his acting career in 1982 with Fast Times at Ridgemont High. From there, he steadily rose to fame with roles in films like Valley Girl, Raising Arizona, and Honeymoon in Vegas. His portrayal in big-budget action films like Con Air, Gone in Sixty Seconds, and National Treasure solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s top actors. By the mid-2000s, Cage was a household name, known for his unique performances across a variety of genres.

Career

Cage’s career saw him rack up more than $150 million between 1996 and 2011, with notable paychecks like $20 million each for Gone in Sixty Seconds, Windtalkers, and National Treasure. His versatility in roles led him to over 70 film credits, and by 2004, his movie National Treasure grossed over $347 million globally, making it his second-highest-grossing film.

Cage’s later works include critically acclaimed performances in Mandy (2018) and Pig (2021), as well as comedic self-references in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022). In 2023, Cage even made a cameo as Superman in The Flash, continuing his long-standing relationship with Hollywood blockbusters.

Extravagant Spending

Despite his immense earnings, Cage’s extravagant spending led to severe financial difficulties. Between 2000 and 2007, he went on an infamous spending spree, purchasing 15 homes, including two castles, a $7 million private island in the Bahamas, and a 67-million-year-old dinosaur skull. His collection also included a fleet of exotic cars, luxury yachts, a $30 million private jet, and priceless art.

In 2009, Cage faced significant financial trouble when the IRS filed a $6.2 million federal tax lien against him. This forced Cage to sell many of his prized possessions, including his copy of Action Comics #1, one of the most valuable comic books in the world, which he sold for a record $2.16 million at auction.

Cage blamed his financial downfall on mismanagement by his business advisor and even filed a $20 million lawsuit for fraud. However, by 2022, Cage had managed to pay off most of his debts, vowing to be more selective in his film choices moving forward.

Other Ventures

Nicolas Cage has also explored other artistic avenues. He made his directorial debut with Sonny (2002) and has worked as a producer on films such as Shadow of the Vampire. Additionally, Cage has lent his voice to animated movies like Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Cage is an avid comic book fan and even co-created a comic titled Voodoo Child with his son Weston. In 2023, Cage made his video game debut in Dead by Daylight, where he played a version of himself.

Cage is also known for his charitable endeavors. He donated $2 million to Amnesty International and $1 million to victims of Hurricane Katrina. For his humanitarian efforts, the United Nations honored him with the Humanitarian Award.

Personal Life

Nicolas Cage’s personal life has been just as eventful as his career. He has been married five times and has two children: Weston, born in 1990 with actress Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, born in 2005 with his third wife, Alice Kim. Cage’s most recent marriage is to Riko Shibata, whom he wed in February 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, August, in 2022.

Real Estate

Cage’s real estate portfolio reflects his love for luxury. In 2006, he purchased a 14,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas for $8.5 million, though he lost the property to foreclosure during his financial troubles. In 2021, he bought another home in Las Vegas for $2.85 million.

In August 2024, Cage added a $10.5 million beachfront mansion in Malibu to his collection. The property, originally listed at $18 million, includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning ocean views.

