Robbers Hold Hostage Couple, Rob Them Cash and Jewelry in Gigiri

Detectives are looking for a gang of two that raided a private home and robbed a couple of their cash and jewelry in Nairobi’s Gigiri area.

The couple had stepped out of their house on Saturday, November 2 night to see off a relative who had visited when a gang that was within the compound struck.

The man at the home told police one of the thugs was armed with a pistol and was hiding behind the family car. He ordered them to lie down before another suspect joined him.

They later led the couple back to the house where they robbed them of their unknown amount of money and jewelry. The gang had held the security guard on duty in his sentry room and tied him there.

They then used a sellotape to gag his mouth. And after the robbery, which also saw the family lose electronic goods, the gang locked the victims in one of the rooms and escaped on a motorcycle.

Police said no one was injured during the drama. The family was later able to leave their captivity and reported the matter to police.

A hunt for the attackers is ongoing and police believe one of them had prior information on the family.

Meanwhile, eight people were injured during a clash between two groups of security guards over a parking space in the Spring Valley area, Nairobi.

This happened outside a temple in the area where the guards man. They had disagreed on the spaces each group man. This translates to money in terms of tips from those attending the temple

Police said the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment and one of the guards detained for assault claims. The Saturday night incident happened at the SSD Temple near Total petrol station, police said.