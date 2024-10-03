Robert Horry, a retired American professional basketball player, boasts an estimated net worth of $20 million. Horry earned his fortune through a successful NBA career, during which he became renowned for his ability to perform in clutch moments, earning him the nickname “Big Shot Rob.” His seven NBA championships contribute significantly to his financial success and legacy in basketball.

Robert Horry Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth August 25, 1970 Place of Birth Harford County, Maryland Nationality American Profession Professional Basketball Player

Early Life

Born on August 25, 1970, in Harford County, Maryland, Robert Horry’s early years were shaped by his parents, Staff Sergeant Robert Horry Sr. and Leila Horry, who divorced shortly after his birth. Horry relocated to Andalusia, Alabama, with his mother, but later reconnected with his father, who was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Horry attended Andalusia High School, where his basketball talents shone, earning him the prestigious Naismith Alabama High School Player of the Year Award. This recognition led him to a basketball scholarship at the University of Alabama, where he played for Coach Wimp Sanderson.

College Basketball Success

From 1988 to 1992, Horry played for the University of Alabama, where he started in 108 of the 133 games he participated in. During his tenure, he set a school record for career blocked shots and helped Alabama secure three SEC tournament titles. His accolades include selections to the All-Southeastern Conference, SEC All-Defensive, and SEC All-Academic Teams.

Horry was drafted into the NBA before graduating, but later returned to complete his degree in the spring of 2021.

NBA Career

Drafted 11th overall in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Horry made an immediate impact as a small forward. He was instrumental in helping the Rockets clinch their first two NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995, setting a record for seven steals in an NBA Finals game. Horry is particularly proud of the 1995 win, as the Rockets had been the sixth seed before going on to win the championship.

Also Read: Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth

In 1996, Horry was traded to the Phoenix Suns but had a brief and tumultuous stint there due to an altercation with Coach Danny Ainge, which led to his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1997. With the Lakers, Horry played a critical role in securing three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002. His reputation as a clutch player was cemented when he made a game-winning three-point shot in the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings.

After leaving the Lakers in 2003, Horry joined the San Antonio Spurs, where he won two more championships, in 2005 and 2007, bringing his total to seven NBA titles.

Post-Retirement

Following his retirement in 2008, Robert Horry transitioned to sports media, working as a commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers on Spectrum SportsNet. Throughout his NBA career, he accumulated $53 million in salary earnings, contributing significantly to his net worth.

Personal Life

Horry married his longtime girlfriend, Candice Madrid, in 2019. He is a father of four children. Tragically, his eldest daughter, Ashlyn, passed away in 2011 due to a rare genetic condition known as 1p36 deletion syndrome. He also has two sons, Camron and Christian, and a daughter named Jade.