Robert Redford Net Worth

Robert Redford, an iconic American actor, director, producer, and environmentalist, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Known for his roles in classic films such as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All The President’s Men,” “The Sting,” “The Candidate,” and “Ordinary People,” Redford is also celebrated as the founder of the Sundance Film Festival.

Hollywood Stardom

Redford’s Hollywood journey began in the 1960s, but it was his performance in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) alongside Paul Newman that catapulted him to stardom. This film solidified his status as a leading man and showcased his charismatic screen presence and acting versatility.

Throughout the 1970s, Redford continued to star in successful films. His performance in “The Sting” (1973), again with Newman, earned widespread acclaim. His role in “All the President’s Men” (1976), portraying journalist Bob Woodward, further cemented his reputation as a serious actor. These roles highlighted his ability to handle both charming and complex characters, making him a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

Directorial Success

Aside from acting, Redford has been an influential director and producer. He won an Academy Award for Best Director for “Ordinary People” (1980), a poignant drama that marked his directorial debut. His other notable directorial works include “A River Runs Through It” (1992) and “Quiz Show” (1994), demonstrating his skillful storytelling and keen eye for detail.

Sundance Film Festival

Redford’s contributions to cinema extend beyond acting and directing. He founded the Sundance Film Festival, which has become one of the most significant events in the film industry. Sundance champions independent filmmakers and has played a pivotal role in bringing independent cinema to a wider audience.

Early Life

Charles Robert Redford Jr. was born on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California. His parents were Martha Hart and Charles Robert Redford Sr., an accountant. The family moved to Van Nuys, Los Angeles, where Redford attended Van Nuys High School. After graduating in 1954, he attended the University of Colorado Boulder but dropped out due to heavy drinking and losing his scholarship. He then traveled around Europe before relocating to New York City to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Pratt Institute.

Redford began his acting career in New York City, appearing in various theater and television roles. He made his Broadway debut in 1959 in “Tall Story” and had his most successful Broadway appearance in “Barefoot in the Park” (1963). Starting in 1960, Redford appeared in numerous television shows and made his film debut in a minor role in “Tall Story.” His breakthrough came with “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969).

Robert Redford Film Salaries

One of Redford’s earliest known film salaries was $500 for the 1962 movie “War Hunt.” In 1968, he earned $750,000 for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” equivalent to around $6.5 million today. For “The Sting” (1973), he earned $500,000, about $3.5 million today. His earnings increased with $2 million for “A Bridge Too Far” (1977) and $3.5 million for “The Electric Horseman” (1979). In more recent years, he earned $4 million for “Indecent Proposal” (1993) and a career-high $11 million for “The Last Castle” (2001).

Sundance Institute

Redford first encountered the area that would become Sundance in the 1950s. He bought his first property in Utah in 1961, an A-frame cabin on two acres for $500. In 1968, he used his earnings from “Butch Cassidy” to buy the entire town of Timp Haven, renaming it Sundance. He founded the Sundance Institute, Sundance Cinemas, Sundance Channel, and Sundance Productions. In 2020, he sold the 2,600-acre Sundance resort to a private equity group.

Real Estate

Redford has owned properties in various locations, including Santa Fe, New Mexico, and California. In 2001, he sold an oceanfront property in Malibu for $6 million and an adjacent lot for $3 million. He also owned a duplex penthouse in Manhattan, a ski lodge in Aspen, Colorado, and a wine country estate in St. Helena, California.

Horse Whisperer Ranch

Even after selling the Sundance resort, Redford’s family continues to own an 1,800-acre property in the area and a 30-acre property called the Horse Whisperer Ranch, listed for sale in June 2021 for $4.6 million.

Personal Life

Redford married Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, with whom he had four children before divorcing in 1985. In 2009, he married Sibylle Szaggars in Hamburg, Germany.

