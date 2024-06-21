Roberto Baggio Injured in Armed Robbery – Reports 

Former Juventus and AC Milan footballer Roberto Baggio has been injured in an armed robbery at his home in northern Italy, local media have reported.

The incident reportedly began at 22:00 local time (21:00 BST) when at least five people broke into the 57-year-old’s villa in Altavilla Vicentina.

Corriere Della Sera reported that the violent incident took place while Baggio and his family were watching Italy take on Spain in the European Championships.

The veteran footballer was taken to an emergency room in Arzignano and was treated with stitches to his forehead, local media said.

The incident went on for roughly 40 minutes.

Baggio is said to have tried to stop the burglars, but one of them hit him on the forehead with a gun, the news agencies reported.

Baggio was left with a head wound, with the former midfielder and his family then locked in a room.

The thugs then ransacked the house stealing watches, jewels and money.

After Baggio was sure the robbers had left, he broke down the door of the room his family were locked in and called the police. After they arrived on the scene, Baggio was taken to hospital where he was given some stitches. His family are said to have been shaken but not injured.

Baggio spent his entire career in Italy, playing for the country’s three most successful clubs in Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He joined Juve in 1990, winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia double in his final season at the club.

After five years in Turin he joined AC and immediately won the Scudetto once again. While at Juve, he won the Ballon d’Or after helping them to win the UEFA Cup, scoring twice in the first leg of the final against Borrusia Dortmund.

His success at club level was never quite replicated at international level, though he did become the first Italian to score at three different World Cups. Baggio led the Azzurri to the final in the 1994 edition of the tournament, where they faced Brazil.

The game was still goalless after extra-time, sending the match to a penalty shootout. With the score 3-2 after nine spot-kicks, Baggio fired his penalty over the bar, handing Brazil the win.

After retiring, he became president of the technical sector of the Italian football federation in 2010. But he resigned three years later after claiming the federation had ignored his ideas about focusing on youth talent.

Meanwhile in Germany, Italy fell to a narrow defeat against Spain, though the scoreline arguably should have been bigger. La Roja were dominant in Gelsenkirchen, though in the end only needed Riccardo Calafiori’s own-goal to secure the three points.

That means they have now secured their progression to the Last 16, while Italy must avoid defeat against Croatia to also book their place in the knockout stages. Italy struggled to lay a glove on Spain and were indebted to keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for making a number of impressive saves.

By Agencies