Robin Tunney Siblings: A Look at the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Robin Tunney, born June 19, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois, is an American actress known for her roles in cult films like Empire Records and The Craft.

She gained further recognition on television, portraying Veronica Donovan in Prison Break and Teresa Lisbon in The Mentalist.

Tunney has received critical acclaim for her performance in Niagara, Niagara, winning the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

She has two children with her partner Nicky Marmet and previously was married to producer Bob Gosse from 1997 to 2006.

Siblings

Robin has three siblings, an older brother named Sean and two younger sisters, Kelly and Tara.

Sean is known for his supportive nature and involvement in creative endeavors, although he tends to stay out of the public eye.

Kelly shares a close bond with Robin and also prefers a private life, focusing on family and personal pursuits.

Their strong family ties have played a significant role in Robin’s resilience and success in her acting career, providing her with support and encouragement throughout her journey in Hollywood.

Career

Tunney began her acting career in the early 1990s, landing roles in television shows like Life Goes On, Class of ’96, Law & Order, and Dream On.

Her breakthrough came in 1995 with the cult film Empire Records, followed by her lead role in the horror-fantasy movie The Craft in 1996, which was a commercial success.

Tunney’s performance in the independent film Niagara, Niagara in 1997 earned her critical acclaim and the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice International Film Festival.

She went on to appear in several notable films, including End of Days, Vertical Limit and Hollywoodland.

On television, Tunney portrayed Veronica Donovan on the first season of Prison Break in 2005, and her most prominent role was as Teresa Lisbon on the hit series The Mentalist, which ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2015.

Her performance on The Mentalist earned her a significant fanbase and critical acclaim.

Throughout her career spanning over two decades, Tunney has established herself as a versatile and talented actress known for her compelling performances in both film and television.

She continues to explore new roles and projects that challenge her as an actress.

Awards and accolades

Tunney has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

Notably, she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival in 1997 for her role in Niagara, Niagara.

She also won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight in 1997 for The Craft, shared with Fairuza Balk.

Additionally, Tunney has been nominated for various awards, including the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for Niagara, Niagara and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress in 2015 for her role in The Mentalist.

Other nominations include the Gotham Awards and the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for her performances in film.

Personal life

Tunney has been in a long-term relationship with Nicky Marmet, a businessman and entrepreneur.

The couple met in 2011 and got engaged on Christmas Day in 2012 during a trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Marmet first attempted to propose to Tunney during their trip, but the ring he had purchased was too small for her finger.

Undeterred, he waited until Christmas Day and proposed again, this time with a ring that fit perfectly. Tunney happily accepted, and the couple has been engaged ever since.

Prior to her relationship with Nicky Marmet, Robin Tunney was engaged to filmmaker Andrew Dominik from 2009 to 2010.

However, the engagement was called off, and the couple parted ways.

Tunney was also previously married to producer Bob Gosse from 1997 to 2006.

The couple met on the set of the film Niagara, Niagara, for which Tunney won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

However, after nine years of marriage, Tunney and Gosse divorced.