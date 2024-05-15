Robin Williams Siblings: A Look at the Family of the Beloved Comedian

Robin Williams, born on July 21, 1951, was an American actor and comedian known for his versatile performances.

He excelled in both comedic and dramatic roles, winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Good Will Hunting.

Williams’ career spanned decades, showcasing his talent in films like Dead Poets Society, Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin.

Despite his comedic genius, he also tackled serious roles, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Tragically, Williams passed away on August 11, 2014, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and profound acting.

Siblings

Williams had two half-brothers, Robert “Todd” Fitzgerald Williams who had a brief cameo as a bartender in the film Mrs. Doubtfire.

Todd was the son of Robin’s father Robert Fitzgerald Williams from his first marriage. McLaurin Smith Williams, who shared the same mother Laura McLaurin with Robin.

McLaurin was initially given up for adoption to Laura’s parents while she dealt with her divorce from her first husband.

Although Williams got along well with both his brothers, he essentially grew up as an only child as he did not know about the existence of his half-brothers until he was a few years old.

Career

Williams first gained widespread recognition for his role as Mork in the TV series, Mork & Mindy, where his improvisational skills and comedic timing captivated audiences.

This success propelled him into the world of film, where he showcased his versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles.

In comedies like Mrs. Doubtfire and The Birdcage, Williams displayed his unmatched ability to bring humor and heart to his characters.

His improvisational skills were legendary, often leading to unforgettable moments on screen.

However, it was his dramatic performances that truly highlighted his acting prowess.

In films like Dead Poets Society, Good Morning, Vietnam and Good Will Hunting, Williams delved into complex characters with depth and emotion, earning critical acclaim and awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Personal life

Williams was married three times.

His first wife was Valerie Velardi, whom he married in 1978 and had a son named Zachary.

After divorcing Velardi in 1988, Williams married Marsha Garces in 1989.

They had two children, Zelda and Cody, before divorcing in 2010.

In 2011, Williams married Susan Schneider, his third wife, with whom he remained until his death in 2014.

Williams had three children, namely Zachary, Zelda and Cody.

Awards

Williams won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting in 1998, and was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Good Morning, Vietnam in 1988, Dead Poets Society in 1989 and The Fisher King in 1991.

Williams won four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Good Morning, Vietnam in 1988, The Fisher King in 1992 and Mrs. Doubtfire in 1994.

He also won a Special Golden Globe Award for Vocal Work in a Motion Picture for Aladdin in 1993, and was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005.

He won two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for A Carol Burnett Special: Carol, Carl, Whoopi and Robin in 1987 and ABC Presents A Royal Gala in 1988. Williams was also nominated for several other Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Homicide: Life on the Streets in 1994, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2008 and Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction in 2010.

Williams won five Grammy Awards, including Best Spoken Word Comedy Album for Reality… What a Concept” in 1980, A Night at the Met in 1987, Good Morning, Vietnam in 1988 and Robin Williams: Live on Broadway in 2003.

He was also nominated for nine other Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album.

In addition to these awards, Williams won a Saturn Award for Best Actor for Good Will Hunting in 1998, a Peabody Award in 2002 and was inducted into the American Academy of Achievement in 1995 and Disney Legends in 2009.

He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.